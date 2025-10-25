Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Two Australia players 'touched inappropriately' in India

Cricket Australia confirm two female players were "approached and touched inappropriately by a motorcyclist while walking to a cafe in Indore"; It has been reported in India that an arrest has been made and security protocols in area reviewed

Australia are currently competing in the Women's World Cup

Two members of Australia's Women's World Cup team were "touched inappropriately" by a member of the public in India, Cricket Australia has said.

The incident is understood to have occurred in Indore on Thursday, a day off for the team following their group stage victory over England.

CA said in a statement: "We can confirm two members of the Australian Women's team were approached and touched inappropriately by a motorcyclist while walking to a cafe in Indore.

"The matter was reported by team security to police who are handling the matter."

Reports from India indicate that an arrest has been made and that security protocols in the area were reviewed in the aftermath of the incident.