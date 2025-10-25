Australia beaten by India in ODI as Nathan Lyon teases Pat Cummins' Ashes return

India avoided a whitewash in their three-match series against Australia as Rohit Sharma scored his 33rd ODI ton and Virat Kohli recovered from successive ducks to hit a half-century in a nine-wicket victory.

Sharma struck 13 fours and three sixes in a 125-ball innings of 121 and Kohli went unbeaten on 74 as India eclipsed Australia's 236 for the loss of just a single wicket and with 11.3 overs to spare.

Harshit Rana registered career-best figures of 4-39 as the Aussies - who had already clinched the series by winning the first two games - were dismissed after India lost their 18th consecutive toss in an ODI, but all six of their bowlers took wickets.

"We had a near-perfect game," said India captain Shubman Gill, who was the only wicket taken by Australia when Josh Hazlewood got him caught behind for 26. "Rohit and Kohli have done it for so many years, they're a delight to watch."

India's eight-game tour continues with a five-game T20 series starting next Wednesday, with Australia's attention after that turning to the Ashes series against England.

Image: Australia Test captain Pat Cummins has missed the past two ODI series with a long-standing back injury

Lyons: Cummins could play in second Ashes Test

Australia captain Pat Cummins could be passed fit to play in the second Ashes Test in December, according to spinner Nathan Lyon.

A long-standing back injury - which sidelined Cummins from Australia's white-ball series against New Zealand and India - will cause the 32-year-old to almost certainly miss the first Test in Perth on November 21.

His availability in Brisbane, however, is a lot less straightforward, with Lyon stating the Baggy Greens could have their skipper on duty as the series progresses.

"Perth might be pretty difficult, if I'm being honest," he told ABC Sport. "But realistically, I think there's still a big goal to potentially play Brisbane (or) Adelaide.

"I personally think we'll see him involved in the series at some stage.

"He's doing everything that he possibly can. That's one where you're really proud of him as a mate but also as a team-mate and your captain, he's really leading the way by setting the example. He's training his backside off.

"I've seen him doing the work and you know the class of the player, but also the professionalism of Pat. He's giving himself the best chance and that's all we can ask."