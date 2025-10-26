Pat Cummins: Australia captain ruled out of first Ashes Test against England

Australia captain Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the first Ashes Test against England next month.

Fast bowler Cummins will not be fit to play when the series starts in Perth with Steve Smith replacing him as the team's captain, Cricket Australia said.

An issue with his lower back has kept Cummins on the sidelines, making him a doubt for the first Ashes Test, which starts on November 21.

While he can run, Cummins has not been able to resume bowling due to the back stress injury and there is now less than a month to go as the countdown continues to the first Test.

"Cummins has resumed running and expects to return to bowling shortly," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

He now faces a race to be fit for the second Test, which will begin in Brisbane on December 4.

His replacement as captain, Smith, has previous experience in the role and stepped in for Cummins before to lead the side.

Scott Boland is expected to come into Australia's bowling line-up for the first Test.

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

All times UK and Ireland