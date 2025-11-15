Liam Livingston released by IPL franchise while Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Phil Salt have been retained for 2026

Liam Livingston has been released by his IPL franchise, while Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Phil Salt have been retained ahead of the 2026 season.

Royal Challengers Bengalaru have let Livingston go after a disappointing 2025 season, where he scored just 112 runs in 10 innings.

Buttler has been retained by the Gujarat Titans after averaging 59.77 last year, while Salt will remain with RCB who won the title for the first time this year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru as Virat Kohli's half-century helped RCB secure a top-two finish

Archer took just 11 wickets at 39.18 last season but he has been retained by Rajasthan Royal after the fast bowler impressed for England over the summer.

Jamie Overton (Chennai), Will Jacks (Mumbai), Jacob Bethell (Bengaluru) and Brydon Carse (Hyderabad) have also been retained for the upcoming season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jofra Archer claimed four wickets in the powerplay as England reduced South Africa to 24-6 and ultimately bowled them out for 72 in the final ODI at Southampton

However, Reece Topley and Moeen Ali have been released by 2025's fourth-placed Mumbai, and runners-up Kolkata, respectively.

One of the moves of the window saw Sam Curran move from Chennai to Rajasthan, with India's Ravindra Jadeja also making the move, in exchange for batter, Sanju Samson.

Notably, Harry Brook is not listed after pulling out of the tournament for the second year in a row in 2025, which puts him at risk of receiving a two year suspension.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After reaching a century for Lucknow Super Giants off just 54 balls, Rishabh Pant celebrated with a spectacular cartwheel

Eight South Africans have been released, including David Miller (Lucknow), Anrich Nortje (Kolkata) and Lungi Ngidi (Bengaluru).

After 11 years with Kolkata, West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has also been released after a total of 167 runs with a highest score of 57 this year.

Chennai have also released Kiwi duo Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra.

Kolkata Knight Riders have spent the least in this window so far, with over half their salary cap still available.

Teams can complete their squads on December 16 in Abu Dhabi at the auction, which has 77 available slots with 31 allocated for overseas players.

The dates for the 2026 IPL tournament have not yet been announced.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Dewald Brevis take a stunning catch on the boundary for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL

English players retained for IPL 2026:

Chennai Super Kings: Jamie Overton

Gujarat Titans: Jos Buttler

Mumbai Indians: Will Jacks

Rajasthan Royals: Jofra Archer and Sam Curran (traded)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Brydon Carse

Selected India and overseas players retained for IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (traded), Nathan Ellis, Noor Ahmad, Dewald Brevis

MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (traded), Nathan Ellis, Noor Ahmad, Dewald Brevis Delhi Capitals: Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Mitchell Starc

Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Mitchell Starc Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Glenn Phillips

Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Glenn Phillips Kolkata Knight Riders: Varun Chakaravarthy, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine

Varun Chakaravarthy, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami (traded), Aiden Markram, Nicolas Pooran, Matthew Breetzke, Mitchell Marsh

Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami (traded), Aiden Markram, Nicolas Pooran, Matthew Breetzke, Mitchell Marsh Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shardul Thakur (traded), Mitchell Santner, Sherfane Rutherford (traded), Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Ryan Rickelton

Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shardul Thakur (traded), Mitchell Santner, Sherfane Rutherford (traded), Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Ryan Rickelton Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Mitch Owen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Lockie Ferguson, Xavier Bartlett, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis

Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Mitch Owen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Lockie Ferguson, Xavier Bartlett, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja (traded), Dhruv Jurel, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kwena Maphaka, Shimron Hetmyer, Lhuan-dre Pretorious, Nandre Burger

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja (traded), Dhruv Jurel, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kwena Maphaka, Shimron Hetmyer, Lhuan-dre Pretorious, Nandre Burger Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Tim David, Nuwan Thushara, Josh Hazlewood, Romario Shepherd

Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Tim David, Nuwan Thushara, Josh Hazlewood, Romario Shepherd Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Harshal Patel, Travis Head, Kamindu Mendis, Eshan Malinga, Pat Cummins, Henrich Klaasen

Selected players released before IPL 2026