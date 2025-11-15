Liam Livingston released by IPL franchise while Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Phil Salt have been retained for 2026
The player retention window for the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 season closed on November 15 with all 10 franchises confirming their retained players ahead of the auction; Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler and Phil Salt amongst English players retained
Sunday 16 November 2025 00:20, UK
Liam Livingston has been released by his IPL franchise, while Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Phil Salt have been retained ahead of the 2026 season.
Royal Challengers Bengalaru have let Livingston go after a disappointing 2025 season, where he scored just 112 runs in 10 innings.
Buttler has been retained by the Gujarat Titans after averaging 59.77 last year, while Salt will remain with RCB who won the title for the first time this year.
Archer took just 11 wickets at 39.18 last season but he has been retained by Rajasthan Royal after the fast bowler impressed for England over the summer.
Jamie Overton (Chennai), Will Jacks (Mumbai), Jacob Bethell (Bengaluru) and Brydon Carse (Hyderabad) have also been retained for the upcoming season.
However, Reece Topley and Moeen Ali have been released by 2025's fourth-placed Mumbai, and runners-up Kolkata, respectively.
One of the moves of the window saw Sam Curran move from Chennai to Rajasthan, with India's Ravindra Jadeja also making the move, in exchange for batter, Sanju Samson.
Notably, Harry Brook is not listed after pulling out of the tournament for the second year in a row in 2025, which puts him at risk of receiving a two year suspension.
Eight South Africans have been released, including David Miller (Lucknow), Anrich Nortje (Kolkata) and Lungi Ngidi (Bengaluru).
After 11 years with Kolkata, West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has also been released after a total of 167 runs with a highest score of 57 this year.
Chennai have also released Kiwi duo Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra.
Kolkata Knight Riders have spent the least in this window so far, with over half their salary cap still available.
Teams can complete their squads on December 16 in Abu Dhabi at the auction, which has 77 available slots with 31 allocated for overseas players.
The dates for the 2026 IPL tournament have not yet been announced.
English players retained for IPL 2026:
Chennai Super Kings: Jamie Overton
Gujarat Titans: Jos Buttler
Mumbai Indians: Will Jacks
Rajasthan Royals: Jofra Archer and Sam Curran (traded)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Brydon Carse
Selected India and overseas players retained for IPL 2026
- Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (traded), Nathan Ellis, Noor Ahmad, Dewald Brevis
- Delhi Capitals: Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Mitchell Starc
- Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Glenn Phillips
- Kolkata Knight Riders: Varun Chakaravarthy, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine
- Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami (traded), Aiden Markram, Nicolas Pooran, Matthew Breetzke, Mitchell Marsh
- Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shardul Thakur (traded), Mitchell Santner, Sherfane Rutherford (traded), Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Ryan Rickelton
- Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Mitch Owen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Lockie Ferguson, Xavier Bartlett, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis
- Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja (traded), Dhruv Jurel, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kwena Maphaka, Shimron Hetmyer, Lhuan-dre Pretorious, Nandre Burger
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Tim David, Nuwan Thushara, Josh Hazlewood, Romario Shepherd
- Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Harshal Patel, Travis Head, Kamindu Mendis, Eshan Malinga, Pat Cummins, Henrich Klaasen
Selected players released before IPL 2026
- Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda
- Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk
- Gujarat Titans: Dasun Shanaka, Gerald Coetzee, Karim Janat
- Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Spencer Johnson, Venkatesh Iyer
- Lucknow Super Giants: David Miller, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep, Shamar Joseph
- Mumbai Indians: Bevon Jacobs, Karn Sharma, Lizaad Williams, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Reece Topley
- Punjab Kings: Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Kyle Jamieson
- Rajasthan Royals: Fazalhaq Farooqi, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi, Mayank Agarwal
- Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wiaan Mulder, Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar