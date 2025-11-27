The Ashes: England plan extra training ahead of second Ashes Test in Brisbane after two-day hammering in Perth
England book extra training slots in Brisbane ahead of day-night second Ashes Test; Ben Stokes' side hammered inside two days of opening Test in Perth; Australia's Travis Head says he fears he has angered tourists' bowling attack after stunning 69-ball hundred in series opener
Thursday 27 November 2025 08:49, UK
England have booked extra training sessions in Brisbane ahead of the second Ashes Test as they look to rebound from their two-day drubbing in the series opener at Perth.
The tourists announced on Monday that no first-choice players would travel to Canberra this weekend for the pink-ball tour game against a Prime Minister's XI, with only batter Jacob Bethell and seamers Josh Tongue and Matthew Potts joining the Lions group.
England will spend five days together in Brisbane ahead of the day-night Test at The Gabba from December 4, with an optional training slot on Saturday and a session on Sunday added to the build-up.
Saturday's morning session will take place at Allan Border Field, with the remaining four practice outings from Sunday to Wednesday staged at The Gabba.
England were greeted by camera crews as they left Western Australia and landed in Queensland, with captain Ben Stokes telling a Channel 7 reporter: "We're thinking about what we need to do in Brisbane, mate."
Joe Root added: "We're preparing as best we can and we're look forward to the next game."
England were rolled for 172 and 164 in Perth as they suffered a 14th defeat in their last 16 Test matches in Australia - the other two results in that time have been draws.
Head worried he has angered England bowlers
Australia were set 205 to win at Optus Stadium, the highest total of a low-scoring game, and raced to that in 28.2 overs for an eight-wicket win as makeshift opener Travis Head clubbed a 69-ball ton, the second-fastest in The Ashes, en route to 123 from 83 deliveries.
Speaking to Australian radio station Triple M on Thursday, Head said he was wary of making England's fast bowlers angry so early in the five-Test series.
The left-hander said: "I accidentally hit Jofra (Archer) back over his head for six at one point and calmly walked back and was like, 'oh my god, why did I just do that?'"
"Marnus (Labuschagne) came down (the pitch) and was like, 'I know you're trying to act cool, but that's unbelievable'. He's yelling and screaming, and he's hoo-hah-ing.
"I'm like, 'mate, get back to the other end, at any moment they can put a hole through me, they bowl 150 clicks'."
On England electing to leave senior players out of this weekend's pink-ball fixture, Head added: "You've got to respect the fact they've been a bloody good team. I reckon they've got their plans and they're doubling down.
"Credit to them, they're going to live by the sword or die by the sword, and we'll see where we're at in Brisbane."
Ashes series in Australia 2025-26
All times UK and Ireland
- First Test (Perth - November 21-25): Australia beat England by eight wickets
- Second Test (day/night): Thursday December 4 - Monday December 8 (4am) - The Gabba, Brisbane
- Third Test: Wednesday December 17 - Sunday December 21 (11.30pm) - Adelaide Oval
- Fourth Test: Thursday December 25 - Monday December 29 (11.30pm) - Melbourne Cricket Ground
- Fifth Test: Sunday January 4 - Thursday January 8 (11.30pm) - Sydney Cricket Ground