James Anderson: Former England bowler to captain Lancashire in County Championship at age of 44 next season

Former England bowler Sir James Anderson has been named Lancashire's captain for next season's County Championship.

The 43-year-old, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, made his debut for the Red Rose in 2002 and has continued to play for Lancashire since his international retirement.

He stepped in as skipper on an interim basis last season and will now lead the red-ball side in Division Two permanently having signed a new contract in November.

"Captaining Lancashire for the first time last season was a huge privilege and I'm honoured to take on the role full-time heading into the new season," Anderson said.

"We've got a fantastic group of players, a great blend of youth and experience and I'm excited about what we can achieve together, with promotion back to Division One our number one priority.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look as Jimmy Anderson gets up and running in The Hundred for Manchester Originals with a pair of quick-fire wickets against Northern Superchargers

"I'm grateful for the support from Crofty, and from my team-mates, and I'm looking forward to leading the side into the new County Championship season in April."

New permanent head coach Steven Croft, who like Anderson spent his entire playing career with Lancashire, hailed Anderson as an example to the rest of his squad.

"Jimmy is an outstanding leader whose influence on the squad is immense. His experience in cricket is second to none, and the way he stepped into the captaincy during the second half of last season showed exactly why he's the right person for the job," Croft said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former England cricketer Jimmy Anderson was knighted at Windsor Castle in October

"He also leads the way with his performances on the field and his commitment and dedication to training and living the right lifestyle sets the perfect standard for the rest of the dressing room."

Anderson's first match at the helm will be away at Northamptonshire on April 3, 2026.

Hampshire sign Australian bowler Neser

Hampshire have signed Australia bowler Michael Neser on a short-term deal to play in the County Championship next year.

Neser, who took a five-wicket haul against in the second Ashes Test in Brisbane last week, has signed up to play in the first six County Championship games of the season before the T20 Blast begins.

The 35-year-old had a previous spell with Hampshire in 2024 when he took 13 wickets across eight matches in the County Championship and T20 Blast.

Image: Michael Neser impressed for Australia in the second Ashes Test

Hampshire have also signed Australian batter Jake Lehmann on a two-year all-format deal.

Hampshire director of cricket Giles White said: "In Michael Neser and Jake Lehmann we have two players who have the ability to make a significant impact.

"Michael brings valuable runs alongside his quality with the ball - he will partner Kyle Abbott as one of our overseas players."

Lehmann, the son of former Australia head coach and current Northamptonshire boss Darren Lehmann, has scored over 5,000 runs in first-class cricket for South Australia.