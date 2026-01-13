The Hundred: Men's and women's squads for 2026 season which runs from July 21-August 16 live on Sky Sports

Check out the men's and women's squads for the 2026 season of The Hundred, which runs from July 21-August 16, live on Sky Sports.

Teams are allowed up to four pre-auction signings from mid-November to the end of January. A maximum of three of these can be direct signings, and must be overseas or England centrally contracted player. A minimum of one will be a retention which can be any player - England centrally contracted, overseas or domestic.

The Hundred Auction is likely to take place in March 2026, after the closure of the direct signing window.

Hundred squads for 2026

Overseas players in bold

Birmingham Phoenix Women

Alice Capsey - direct signing

Ellyse Perry - retained

Birmingham Phoenix Men

Rehan Ahmed - direct signing

Jacob Bethell - retained

London Spirit Women

No direct signings or players retained as yet

London Spirit Men

No direct signings or players retained as yet

Manchester Originals Women

No direct signings or players retained as yet

Manchester Originals Men

No direct signings or players retained as yet

Sunrisers Leeds Women

Kate Cross - retained

Phoebe Litchfield - retained

Annabel Sutherland - retained

Sunrisers Leeds Men

Harry Brook - retained

Brydon Carse - retained

Nathan Ellis - direct signing

Mitch Marsh - direct signing

MI London Women

Danni Wyatt-Hodge - direct signing

MI London Men

Sam Curran - retained

Will Jacks - retained

Southern Brave Women

No direct signings or players retained as yet

Southern Brave Men

No direct signings or players retained as yet

Trent Rockets Women

Nat Sciver-Brunt - retention

Trent Rockets Men

Tim David - direct signing

Welsh Fire Women

No direct signings or players retained as yet

Welsh Fire Men

No direct signings or players retained as yet