The Hundred: Men's and women's squads for 2026 season which runs from July 21-August 16 live on Sky Sports

See which players Birmingham Phoenix, London Spirit, Manchester Originals, Sunrisers Leeds, MI London, Trent Rockets, Southern Brave and Welsh Fire have retained and signed for the 2026 edition of The Hundred, which is live on Sky Sports from July 21-August 16
Tuesday 13 January 2026 19:49, UK
Check out the men's and women's squads for the 2026 season of The Hundred, which runs from July 21-August 16, live on Sky Sports.
Teams are allowed up to four pre-auction signings from mid-November to the end of January. A maximum of three of these can be direct signings, and must be overseas or England centrally contracted player. A minimum of one will be a retention which can be any player - England centrally contracted, overseas or domestic.
The Hundred Auction is likely to take place in March 2026, after the closure of the direct signing window.
Hundred squads for 2026
Overseas players in bold
Birmingham Phoenix Women
Alice Capsey - direct signing
Ellyse Perry - retained
Birmingham Phoenix Men
Rehan Ahmed - direct signing
Jacob Bethell - retained
London Spirit Women
No direct signings or players retained as yet
London Spirit Men
No direct signings or players retained as yet
Manchester Originals Women
No direct signings or players retained as yet
Manchester Originals Men
No direct signings or players retained as yet
Sunrisers Leeds Women
Kate Cross - retained
Phoebe Litchfield - retained
Annabel Sutherland - retained
Sunrisers Leeds Men
Harry Brook - retained
Brydon Carse - retained
Nathan Ellis - direct signing
Mitch Marsh - direct signing
MI London Women
Danni Wyatt-Hodge - direct signing
MI London Men
Sam Curran - retained
Will Jacks - retained
Southern Brave Women
No direct signings or players retained as yet
Southern Brave Men
No direct signings or players retained as yet
Trent Rockets Women
Nat Sciver-Brunt - retention
Trent Rockets Men
Tim David - direct signing
Welsh Fire Women
No direct signings or players retained as yet
Welsh Fire Men
No direct signings or players retained as yet