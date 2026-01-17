 Skip to content

Shan Masood dismissed for a duck as Pakistan Television break 232-year-old record by successfully defending 40 runs

Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited were set 40 to win and bowled out for 37 by Pakistan Television, who won by two runs; Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood among three SNGPL batters who were dismissed for ducks at the National Stadium; Ali Usman took 6-9 and Amad Butt grabbed 4-28 for PTV

By Anne-Marie Adegoke

Saturday 17 January 2026 20:36, UK

Shan Masood
Image: Shan Masood was dismissed for a duck as Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited were bowled out for 37

The 232-year-old record in first-class cricket for the lowest successful run defence has been broken in Pakistan after a successful defence of just 40 runs.

In a four-day President's Trophy game in Karachi, a Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited team led by Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood and included other internationals, were set 40 to win and bowled out for 37 by Pakistan Television, who won by two runs.

According to ESPN, Oldfield held the previous first-class record from 1794 for the lowest successful defence of a first-class target when it defended 41 runs against MCC at the Lord's Old Ground and won by six runs.

Masood was among three SNGPL batters who were dismissed for ducks at the National Stadium.

Left-arm spinner Ali Usman picked up 6-9 and fast bowler Amad Butt grabbed 4-28.

SNGPL got a 72-run first innings lead when they made 238 in reply to PTV's 166.

SNGPL then bowled out PTV for 111, but Usman and Butt bowled unchanged and dismissed SNGPL in 19.4 overs.

