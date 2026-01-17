Shan Masood dismissed for a duck as Pakistan Television break 232-year-old record by successfully defending 40 runs

The 232-year-old record in first-class cricket for the lowest successful run defence has been broken in Pakistan after a successful defence of just 40 runs.

In a four-day President's Trophy game in Karachi, a Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited team led by Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood and included other internationals, were set 40 to win and bowled out for 37 by Pakistan Television, who won by two runs.

According to ESPN, Oldfield held the previous first-class record from 1794 for the lowest successful defence of a first-class target when it defended 41 runs against MCC at the Lord's Old Ground and won by six runs.

Masood was among three SNGPL batters who were dismissed for ducks at the National Stadium.

Left-arm spinner Ali Usman picked up 6-9 and fast bowler Amad Butt grabbed 4-28.

SNGPL got a 72-run first innings lead when they made 238 in reply to PTV's 166.

SNGPL then bowled out PTV for 111, but Usman and Butt bowled unchanged and dismissed SNGPL in 19.4 overs.