Big Bash Final: Steve Smith irritated at playing in rain as Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers to win sixth title

Steve Smith fired only briefly with the bat and then became frustrated at playing in the rain as Sydney Sixers lost to now six-time Big Bash League champions Perth Scorchers by six wickets in Sunday's final at Optus Stadium.

Smith made 24 off 13 balls for three-time champions Sixers - the team's joint highest score in their under-par 132 all out - hitting three fours and a six before falling lbw to Jhye Richardson (3-32).

Scorchers knocked off their target with 15 balls to spare at their home ground - Mitchell Marsh (44 off 43) belting the first ball of the chase for six before Josh Inglis (29no off 26) clinched victory the same way - with Smith bemused play was not halted early on as rain fell heavily, saying it was "silly" to still be on the field.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Steve Smith was visibly annoyed with having to play in such heavy rain as his Sixers side lost to Scorchers in Perth

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sixers' Jack Edwards took a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Finn Allen in the Big Bash final

The umpires finally took the players off after five overs, seemingly waiting for that point in order to constitute a game, but the rain then stopped straightaway and Scorchers resumed on 47-0.

The wet ball was a hindrance to Sixers - although not Jack Edwards, who took a stunning one-handed catch to remove Finn Allen (36 off 22) - as Scorchers beat their rivals for a fourth time in six finals between the competition's most successful sides.

Scorchers previously saw off Sixers to win the trophy in 2014-15, 2016-17 and 2021-22, with Sixers prevailing in the inaugural season in 2011-12 as well as 2020-21.

Score summary - Big Bash Final, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Sydney Sixers 132 all out in 20 overs (put in to bat): Steve Smith (24 off 13 balls), Josh Philippe (24 off 24), Moises Henriques (24 off 27); David Payne (3-18), Jhye Richardson (3-32), Mahli Beardman (2-29) Perth Scorchers 133-4 in 17.3 overs (target 133): Mitchell Marsh (44 off 43 balls), Finn Allen (36 off 22), Josh Inglis (29no off 26); Sean Abbott (2-19), Jack Edwards (1-31), Mitchell Starc (1-33)

Scorchers vs Sixers in Big Bash finals 2011-12 Sixers beat Scorchers by seven wickets

Sixers beat Scorchers by seven wickets 2014-15: Scorchers beat Sixers by four wickets

Scorchers beat Sixers by four wickets 2016-17: Scorchers beat Sixers by nine wickets

Scorchers beat Sixers by nine wickets 2020-21: Sixers beat Scorchers by 27 runs

Sixers beat Scorchers by 27 runs 2021-22: Scorchers beat Sixers by 79 runs

Scorchers beat Sixers by 79 runs 2025-26: Scorchers beat Sixers by six wickets

Heavy boos as Connolly catch deemed illegal by third umpire

The most controversial moment - besides the rain - came when Scorchers' Cooper Connolly brilliantly caught Joel Davies off English seamer David Payne (3-18) at deep midwicket in the 18th over, only for the wicket to be chalked off after the third umpire intervened.

The ball touched the turf but only after Connolly had put his hand down to prevent himself sliding onto the boundary rope.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the moment Scorchers star Cooper Connolly's catch at deep midwicket was chalked off by the third umpire

The home fans heavily booed that decision but were cheering loudly in the next over when Davies dragged Richardson onto his stumps for 19, having been on 13 when Connolly's catch was adjudged illegal.

Gloucestershire stalwart Payne's three wickets included Sixers captain Moises Henriques for 24, during an innings in which a host of batters failed to press on after making starts.

Smith scored 299 runs in six matches for Sixers at an average of 59.80 and strike-rate of 167.97 after returning from Ashes duty, including a century and two fifties.

Australia's T20 World Cup squad Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

The 36-year-old is not in Australia's squad for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 - although his Big Bash form has perhaps made him the most likely call-up should the national team suffer an injury to a batter.

Watch the T20 World Cup live in full on Sky Sports from February 7-March 8. Australia's opening game is against Ireland on Wednesday February 11 (9.30am UK).