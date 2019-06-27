County Championship round-up: Ben Raine steers Durham off bottom of Division Two

Ben Raine took six wickets as Durham beat Sussex by 196 runs

Ben Raine inspired Durham to a 196-run win over Sussex at Hove, while Leicestershire and Northamptonshire had to settle for a draw.

Division Two

Ben Raine bowled Durham to their second Specsavers County Championship win of the season with a career-best haul of six for 27 as Sussex were beaten by 196 runs at Hove.

The hosts were dismissed 30 minutes after tea on the final day for 240 with only nightwatchman Ollie Robinson (59), Stiaan Van Zyl (48) and Chris Jordan (44) offering the necessary resistance.

Durham's victory was set up during a devastating spell of four wickets in 16 balls by Raine, who joined the county last winter from Leicestershire.

The 27-year-old seamer took six wickets at the same venue for Leicestershire last season and showed his liking for the seaside again either side of lunch when he picked up Van Zyl, Laurie Evans, Ben Brown and David Wiese without conceding a run.

But after Raine dismissed Van Zyl two runs shy of his half century, they lost another three wickets in quick succession for just two more runs as Raine accounted for Laurie Evans, captain Ben Brown and David Wiese (both lbw).

Chris Jordan stabilised the innings with a fine 44 alongside Robinson, but after Christopher Rushworth dismissed Robinson, Sussex's hopes faded as Raine cleaned up the innings with the wickets of Jordan and Aaron Thomason. Sussex vs Durham scorecard

Elsewhere, Temba Bavuma's first half-century in the Specsavers County Championship earned Northamptonshire a draw with Leicestershire at Wantage Road.

Temba Bavuma struck his first Northants half-century against Leicestershire

Bavuma's 68 helped see out the final day with Northants reaching 206 for six, leading by 212 before a draw was agreed at 4.50pm.

Bavuma steered Northants through a fairly quiet afternoon with Alex Wakely, who made 46, and although wickets fell either side of tea, the lead was large enough for Leicestershire to shake hands before the final hour and take 10 points from the game.

Northants also took 10 points but are left winless after seven matches and bottom of Division Two after Durham's win at Sussex. Northants vs Leics scorecard