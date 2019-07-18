AB De Villiers' explosive 88 not out on Middlesex debut seals Vitality Blast win over Essex

AB de Villiers made an instant impact on the Vitality Blast as he blazed an unbeaten 88 to guide Middlesex to a seven-wicket victory over Essex Eagles at Lord's.

The former South Africa star, making his first appearance in the competition, struck six sixes and five fours in his 43-ball knock, sharing a century partnership with Dawid Malan (43) as Middlesex triumphed with three overs to spare. Middlesex vs Essex scorecard

Having been put in to bat, Essex posted 164-6 thanks to Ryan ten Doeschate's undefeated 74 from 46 deliveries, while Tom Helm returned 3-27 for the home side.

AB de Villiers led Middlesex to a resounding victory on his Vitality Blast debut

It looked as if Middlesex might struggle after losing Paul Stirling (10) and Nick Gubbins (12) early, but Malan and de Villiers kept their side on track as they added 105 in 10.1 overs.

De Villiers finished proceedings off in style by sweeping Simon Harmer to the boundary, ensuring that Middlesex made a winning start to their South Group campaign.

"I just had a bit of fun tonight," said De Villiers. "I wasn't really expecting to hit them that well, but it is a funny old game, cricket - it keeps surprising me every day.

"I started off not feeling like I was 100 per cent in control, so I still feel I can play better.

"I was a little bit scratchy from time to time, but every time I took on the boundary, I hit them well. Maybe I should just stick to that."

Somerset also began the Blast with a comfortable victory, overcoming Glamorgan by eight wickets at Cardiff with two overs to spare.

Ryan ten Doeschate's 74 not out proved to be in vain for Essex Eagles

The home side got off to a flying start in the powerplay, with Jeremy Lawlor (43) and David Lloyd (57) putting on 88 for the opening wicket. Glamorgan vs Somerset scorecard

But they were pegged back by the left-arm spin of Roelof van der Merwe (2-17), although Dragons captain Colin Ingram hammered 50 not out from just 28 balls to lift his side to 180-5.

Somerset made short work of the target, with Tom Banton (64 from 34 balls) and new overseas signing Babar Azam (35) putting together a swift partnership of 98.

Tom Banton top scored with 64 for Somerset against Glamorgan

Although both openers departed in quick succession, veteran pair James Hildreth (24no) and Peter Trego (47no) saw Somerset home with an unbroken stand of 69.

Ed Barnard starred with an excellent all-round performance as holders Worcestershire Rapids made a good start to their defence of the trophy, beating Notts Outlaws by 28 runs in the North Group at Trent Bridge.

Paceman Barnard dug his side out of trouble with the bat, hitting 42 from 19 balls after the Rapids - who had opted to bat first - slumped to 102-6. Notts vs Worcs scorecard

He and Ben Cox (21no) put together an unbroken partnership of 59 to lift their side to 161-6 - and that proved to be more than enough as they restricted the Outlaws to 133-9 in reply.

Ed Barnard's efforts with bat and ball helped Worcestershire Rapids beat Notts Outlaws by 28 runs

Alex Hales (52 from 34) was the only Notts batsman to pose much threat, but Barnard (1-18) yorked him and also took two catches, including a superb diving effort to remove Jake Libby (24).

Worcestershire skipper Moeen Ali was also influential with the ball, finishing with impressive figures of 4-18 from his four overs.