Tom Curran takes Vitality Blast hat-trick as Surrey roll Glamorgan for 44

Tom Curran took a hat-trick as Surrey thrashed Glamorgan

England seamer Tom Curran bagged a hat-trick as Surrey torpedoed Glamorgan for 44 - the lowest score in English T20 history - for their first win of the Vitality Blast.

Curran dismissed David Lloyd (4), Colin Ingram (0) and Billy Root (0) from successive balls in the second over of Glamorgan's pursuit of 142 at the Kia Oval on Thursday night. Scorecard

The visitors were reeling on 9-4 in the following over once Surrey skipper Jade Dernbach removed Alun Morgan and then, having recovered slightly to 33-4, they lost their last six wickets for 11 runs to be rolled in 12.5 overs.

South African Imran Tahir picked up three wickets in the 12th over, before fellow veteran Gareth Batty sealed a 97-run win in the next.

Andrew Salter (4-23) and Marchant de Lange (4-26) had earlier shared eight wickets as Surrey were bowled out for 141 in 20 overs, but Glamorgan's horror start with the bat ensured that was enough.

Surrey chalked up their first points of the campaign at the third time of asking having lost to Essex and Middlesex in their opening two games.

Miles Hammond helped Gloucestershire beat Middlesex in his home town

Gloucestershire also recorded their first win - and inflicted Middlesex's first defeat - with a two-wicket victory at Cheltenham. Scorecard

Opener and local boy Miles Hammond (63 off 35) nailed nine fours and three sixes as Gloucestershire - whose Blast opener against Glamorgan was washed out - chased 149 for victory but received little support and when he was dismissed in the 11th over, the hosts were 84-5.

However, Benny Howell (33) and Jack Taylor (24) resuscitated the innings and although they were both dismissed, Tom Smith (6no) sealed victory for Gloucestershire with four balls to spare.

Middlesex, who beat Essex before downing Surrey, had earlier posted 148-9.

John Simpson top-scored with 42 not out as Middlesex, who were without the injured AB de Villiers, were restricted by their former player Ryan Higgins (2-23) and Australian Andrew Tye (2-23).

Plus, in the Roses clash at Headingley, Lancashire beat Yorkshire by nine runs, with speedy seamer Saqib Mahmood (3-33) putting in a star turn.

Dane Vilas top-scored for Lancashire before being run out by David Willey

Lancashire made 170-6, thanks principally to captain Dane Vilas' 43 from 24 balls, before Yorkshire could only reply with 161-9, despite cameos from David Willey (32 off 25) and Nicholas Pooran (43 off 31).

Mahmood proved key, bowling West Indies star Pooran and trapping Dom Bess lbw in the 18th over, before then firing out his yorkers at the back-end of the final over after back-to-back fours from Jordan Thompson (15no) had left Yorkshire requiring 11 from three balls.

