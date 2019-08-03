Lancashire stay unbeaten in Vitality Blast after beating Nottinghamshire

James Faulkner and Glenn Maxwell played key roles in Lancashire's win over Nottinghamshire

​​​​​​​Lancashire Lightning maintained their unbeaten start in the Vitality Blast with Glenn Maxwell, Matt Parkinson and James Faulkner starring in a three-run victory over Nottinghamshire Outlaws.

SCORECARD | NORTH GROUP TABLE

Maxwell (73 off 46) put on 107 with skipper Dane Vilas (46) for Lancashire as they hosts posted 151-6 after slipping to 35-4 inside nine overs at Emirates Old Trafford.

Leg-spinner Matt Parkinson then picked up 3-22, including Alex Hales (29) and Samit Patel (34), before James Faulkner defended 12 in the final over with Notts ending on 148-9.

Lancashire vs Yorks Live on

Nottinghamshire required 33 from the final 12 balls but Dan Christian (41no off 24) made Lancashire jittery by clubbing three sixes off Saqib Mahmood in a 21-run penultimate over.

But Christian was unable to inflict similar damage on Faulkner - who ousted Zak Chappell and Matt Carter in the final over - with his last-ball four only limiting the size of the Outlaws' defeat.

Lancashire have now won five of their seven matches as well as suffered two washouts, with their latest victory moving them three points clear of Worcestershire at the top of the North Group.

Live Vitality T20 Blast Cricket Live on

Middlesex vs Surrey Live on

Victory looked a long way off when Lancashire were reeling at 2-2 in the first over after Notts left armer Luke Wood had cleaned up Alex Davies (0) and Steven Croft (1).

Liam Livingstone (3) and Keaton Jennings (16) also fell cheaply before Maxwell and Vilas resuscitated their side's knock prior to being dismissed by Harry Gurney in the final over.

Livingtsone atoned with the ball, picking up the wickets of Tom Moores (18) and Imad Wasim (1), while Richard Gleeson accounted for Joe Clarke (0) and Ben Duckett (13).