Birmingham Bears upset North Group leaders Lancashire Lightning in Vitality Blast

Adam Hose hit seven sixes in his 65 from just 34 balls for the Bears

Birmingham Bears ended a five-game winless run by upsetting North Group leaders Lancashire Lightning in the Vitality Blast on Sunday.

Adam Hose took centre stage in the Bears' 15-run victory as he hit seven sixes in his innings of 65 from 34 balls.

Will Rhodes claimed the key wickets of Glenn Maxwell and Keaton Jennings, after they shared a 107-run partnership, to end Lightning's hopes of chasing down 179 for six. Birmingham vs Lancs scorecard

Surrey breathed life into their campaign by easing to a seven-wicket victory over winless Glamorgan at Sophia Gardens.

Captain Colin Ingram top scored for the Welsh county with 41 in their 152 for six, which Surrey reeled in with an over to spare.

Mark Stoneman top-scored with a half-century for Surrey at Sophia Gardens

Mark Stoneman hit 52 at the top of the order before Ollie Pope and Ben Foakes ushered Surrey home with an unbroken 53-run stand from 4.3 overs. Glamorgan vs Surrey scorecard

Middlesex moved second in the South Group with a rain-affected nine-run win over Gloucestershire at Radlett.

Dawid Malan's unbeaten 91 proved decisive as Middlesex defeated Gloucestershire under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern system

Dawid Malan continued his good form with an unbeaten 91 from 59 deliveries which led the hosts' pursuit of 168 for eight.

Paceman Steven Finn impressed again with three for 18 from four overs with Miles Hammond the visitors' top scorer with 42 at the top of the order. Middlesex vs Gloucs scorecard

Derbyshire Falcons secured the double over Yorkshire Vikings for a third successive season following a comfortable 52-run win at Emerald Headingley.

Leus Du Plooy (left) and Wayne Madsen (right) both registered half centuries for Derbyshire

Half-centuries from Leus du Plooy and Wayne Madsen fired the Falcons to 207 for five before Logan van Beek crashed through the Vikings' batting with four for 17.

Yorkshire were bowled out for 152 to fall to the bottom of the North Group with a single win from nine games, but still in touching distance of a quarter-finals berth. Yorks vs Derbys scorecard

Meanwhile, defending champions Worcestershire Rapids suffered a washout at home to Northamptonshire Steelbacks to remain level on points with second-placed Nottinghamshire Outlaws, who also saw no play from their trip to Durham.