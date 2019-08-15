Vitality Blast 2019: Sussex lose their first match of the campaign; holders Worcestershire beat Durham

Sam Curran has scored 190 runs for Surrey in the Blast this season

Sussex Sharks suffered their first defeat of the Vitality Blast as Surrey kept their quarter-final ambitions alive with a 26-run win in front of a full house at The Kia Oval.

Ollie Pope and Sam Curran inspired Surrey to 163-8 before Imran Tahir and Tom Curran claimed three wickets each to pin back the Sharks' chase. Surrey vs Sussex scorecard

Pope top-scored with 48 from 44 balls, while Sam Curran provided the fireworks with a 24-ball 47 after he was excused from Ashes duties at Lord's to take his place.

Sussex remained top of the South Group despite blemishing their eight-game unbeaten run to start the competition.

Defending champions Worcestershire Rapids snatched a three-run win in a low-scoring contest at Durham to move second in the North Group. Worcestershire vs Durham scorecard

The Rapids looked set for a fourth successive game without a win when they could only muster 117-7 before Durham openers D'Arcy Short and Scott Steel shared a 79-run stand from 11.4 overs.

But Durham's batsmen succumbed to some astute Rapids bowling thereafter and, with nine needed from the final over, Pat Brown held his nerve to close out victory for the visitors.

Colin Ackermann has taken 11 wickets in the Blast this season

In-form Leicestershire Foxes moved into the quarter-final places after a dramatic top-order collapse from the Derbyshire Falcons at the Pattonair County Ground. Derbyshire vs Leicestershire scorecard

Opener Mark Cosgrove's 38 led the way for the Foxes in a modest-looking total of 149-7. But a week after his world-record seven-wicket haul, Colin Ackermann was again on hand to help rip the home batting apart as the Falcons slipped to 24-6 in reply.

Ackermann claimed 3-9, and also ran out veteran Darren Stevens with a direct hit, while Gavin Griffiths took 3-14 as Derbyshire were bowled out for 94 to suffer a 55-run defeat.