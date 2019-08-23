Moeen Ali smashes match-winning 85 for Worcestershire in Vitality Blast

Moeen Ali played a match-winning knock for Worcestershire

Moeen Ali smashed 85 not out from 46 balls in his second game for Worcestershire since being dropped by England as the Rapids thrashed Birmingham Bears by nine wickets in the Vitality Blast.

Ali, who thumped six sixes and seven fours, shared an unbroken stand of 138 with Riki Wessels (65no off 51) as the defending champions eased to their target of 185 with eight balls to spare. SCORECARD

Struggling Birmingham had posted 184-5, Adam Hose (48 off 23) top-scoring, but that proved insufficient against the defending champions, who sit second in the North Group on 14 points, two behind Lancashire.

Nottinghamshire Outlaws are third, on 13 points, after Alex Hales' 60 from 39 deliveries and Luke Fletcher's three wickets secured a seven-wicket win over Leicestershire Foxes. SCORECARD

Derbyshire Falcons complete the top four at the moment after thrashing rock-bottom Northamptonshire Steelbacks.

Derbyshire skittled their opponents for 100 - Alex Hughes with 3-13 and Fynn Hudson-Prentice with 2-2 - before Wayne Madsen's 51 not out earned the Falcons a nine-wicket win. SCORECARD

Plus, seventh-placed Yorkshire Vikings beat sixth-placed Durham by 14 runs, with Adam Lyth (3-19) and Jack Shutt (5-11) starring with the ball. SCORECARD

Lyth took three wickets in the 19th over as Durham folded from 70-0 to 132 all out chasing Yorkshire's 146-6, after fellow spinner Shutt had removed each of the hosts' top five.

In the South Group, Surrey pipped Kent Spitfires by one run, Heino Kuhn only able to hit a four not a six from Sam Curran's final delivery as Kent ended on 170-3 chasing Surrey's 171-7. SCORECARD

Gloucestershire beat Somerset by 25 runs to move up to second place, above Kent on run rate, as Michael Klinger (74) and Miles Hammond (56) took them to a winning total of 189-4.

Somerset were subsequently rolled for 164. SCORECARD