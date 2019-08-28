Vitality Blast: Worcestershire Rapids through to quarter-finals after washout

Worcestershire and England all-rounder Moeen Ali is likely to feature for the Rapids in the quarter-finals

Holders Worcestershire are through to the quarter-finals of the Vitality Blast after a wash-out in their North Group encounter with Nottinghamshire at New Road.

The single point acquired enables the Rapids to join Nottinghamshire, Lancashire and Derbyshire in the last eight.

It was their third home match in seven during this summer's Blast campaign that has been called off without a ball being bowled.

Steady rain began falling at 3pm - an hour before the scheduled start - and there was little let-up before umpires Martin Saggers and Alex Wharf called off play at 5.10pm.

Worcestershire will now be vying with Nottinghamshire for second spot and a home quarter-final tie when the North Group is completed on Friday.

Worcestershire travel to Northamptonshire while Nottinghamshire, who currently have a one-point advantage, do battle with Durham at Trent Bridge.