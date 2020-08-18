Bob Willis Trophy: James Fuller bags hat-trick as Hampshire thump Surrey; Essex keep 100 per cent record

James Fuller claimed a hat-trick as Hampshire thumped Surrey

James Fuller took a hat-trick as Hampshire sealed a thumping innings-and-52-run win over struggling Surrey in the Bob Willis Trophy clash at Arundel.

Fuller (4-17) had Laurie Evans (6) caught, pinned Gus Atkinson (0) lbw and then bowled Morne Morkel (0) as Surrey - who have now lost their first three games of the season - tumbled from 51- 5 to 51-8.

Hants vs Surrey scorecard

The Londoners, who have been hampered by injuries and England call-ups, were eventually skittled for 74 in the South Group encounter, with Mason Crane (3-19) taking the final two wickets.

Amar Virdi's six-wicket haul came in defeat for Surrey

Hampshire had resumed day four on 198-3 and made it 249-3 before off-spinner Amar Virdi (6-101) and Matt Dunn (3-53) ensured they lost their final seven wickets for 49 runs, only for Surrey to then collapse themselves.

Essex are on course to reach the final after a thrilling three-wicket win over Sussex at Hove left them with the only 100 per cent record in the competition. Sussex vs Essex scorecard

Simon Harmer set up victory by claiming his 20th five-wicket haul for the county champions as Sussex were bowled out for 141 in their second innings, leaving Essex with a target of 196 in 52 overs.

George Garton revived home hopes with four wickets, including Sir Alastair Cook for the second time in the match, and when Mitch Claydon took two wickets in an over they were seven down needing 24 to win but Paul Walter and Aaron Beard held their nerve.

George Garton gave Sussex hope before Essex edged to victory

Tom Fell's first red-ball hundred since having treatment for testicular cancer in 2015 helped guide Worcestershire to a 78-run victory over Northamptonshire. Northants vs Worcs scorecard

Fell's unbeaten 110 allowed the Pears to declare on the final morning and set Northamptonshire 263 in 68 overs and Joe Leach's side easily defended that target as the hosts were bowled out for 184 - Dillon Pennington and Josh Tongue sharing six wickets.

Somerset were left frustrated as rain prevented them from closing out victory against Warwickshire at Edgbaston. Warwickshire vs Somerset scorecard

Needing 292 to avoid an innings defeat, Warwickshire resumed on 104-6 and after being second best for the duration of the match they finished on 140-8 to secure a highly unlikely draw.

Somerset's Josh Davey and Jamie Overton were frustrated by the weather

Only 15.4 overs were possible on the final day and infuriatingly for Somerset the entire post-tea session, in which there was scope for 37 overs, was washed out before the call-off finally arrived at 5.13pm.

Leicestershire and Durham were thwarted by the weather as the game ended in a draw despite the sides having worked together to try and orchestrate a result by forfeiting an innings each. Leics vs Durham scorecard

Leicestershire, chasing 292 from 82 overs, needed 84 to to win from the last 16 overs before rain began to fall, leaving them 208-3 when the match was called off.

Elsewhere, Nottinghamshire and Lancashire drew, as did Kent and Middlesex, Glamorgan and Gloucestershire and Yorkshire and Derbyshire.

Lancs vs Notts scorecard | Kent vs Middlesex scorecard | Glamorgan vs Gloucs scorecard | Yorkshire vs Derbyshire scorecard