Alex Hales hammers Nottinghamshire top of North Group in Vitality Blast

Alex Hales thrashed four fours and four sixes against Leicestershire

Nottinghamshire went back to the top of the Vitality Blast North Group after a five-wicket win against Leicestershire at Trent Bridge.

Alex Hales smashed 44 from 16 balls to set Nottinghamshire on their way to maintaining their unbeaten start to the competition - his four fours and four sixes helping the hosts make short work of a victory target of 124. Notts vs Leics scorecard

Lancashire made light work of North Group rivals Derbyshire, winning by eight wickets at Aigburth, to move level with Notts on eight points.

Lancashire restricted the Falcons to 98-7 and then overhauled that total with 16 balls to spare to record their second win against Derbyshire in five days - Keaton Jennings finishing unbeaten on 49. Lancs vs Derbyshire scorecard

Tom Bailey's 2-13 helped restrict Derbyshire to 98-7 from their 20 overs

Yorkshire earned a 29-run win against Durham as Tom Kohler-Cadmore plundered an unbeaten 85 at Emirates Riverside - Kohler-Cadmore hit five sixes as Yorkshire, third in the North Group on six points, reached 198-3 with Durham 169 all out in reply. Durham vs Yorkshire scorecard

Chris Dent struck a career-best 87 as Gloucestershire cruised to a 30-run win against Worcestershire in Bristol. Gloucs vs Worcs scorecard

Making only his fourth Twenty20 appearance in as many seasons, the opener dominated as the hosts posted 181-4 after being put in to bat.

Ed Barnard took 3-44 to keep the visitors in the hunt, but James Bracey's unbeaten 39 reinforced Gloucestershire's superiority.

Worcestershire - bottom of the Central Group table and without a win in five attempts - came up short on 151-9 meaning their prospects of making the knockout stages are all but over.

Birmingham Bears overcame Somerset and the weather to claim a four-run win under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in Taunton.

The match was interrupted for an hour and three-quarters by rain, which set in with the Bears 85-4 from 11 overs.

When play became possible again at 9pm, the umpires ruled that it would be a 12-over match.

Birmingham added 22 in the final over of their innings, Sam Hain finishing 55 not out in a total of 107-4, and Somerset managed 120-7 after being set a revised target of 125 to win. Somerset vs Birmingham scorecard