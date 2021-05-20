County Championship: Surrey collapse against Middlesex after Rory Burns excels in century opening stand

Martin Andersson dismissed Ollie Pope and Ben Foakes for ducks as Middlesex fought back at Surrey

Surrey lost six wickets for just seven runs to collapse to 146-6 against Middlesex after an opening stand of 135 between Rory Burns and Mark Stoneman had given the home side early control of the London derby at the Kia Oval.

Three wickets for 24-year-old all-rounder Martin Andersson - including the scalps of England pair Ollie Pope and Ben Foakes for ducks during a double-wicket maiden - spearheaded Middlesex's fightback in a dramatic pre-tea session.

Burns made 64 and Stoneman 63 but when they fell in successive overs the Surrey innings became a sorry procession against some inspired bowling from a predominantly youthful Middlesex seam attack.

Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber and Tom Helm all took a wicket apiece, while Andersson also sent back Jordan Clark for one to leave shell-shocked Surrey 142-6 in the penultimate over before the interval.

Rain then swept across south London, ruling out any more play on the opening day of the County Championship match, with 40 overs lost.

Lancashire openers Keaton Jennings and Alex Davies posted their fourth half-century partnership of the season as day one of their clash with Northamptonshire was cut short by heavy rain. Northants vs Lancs scorecard

Just 70 minutes play was possible as Northamptonshire welcomed back crowds to Wantage Road to watch Lancashire advance to 59 without loss from 16.5 overs in the morning session.

Derbyshire openers Billy Godleman and Brooke Guest denied Durham's bowlers on a rain-shortened day one at Derby. Derbyshire vs Durham scorecard

Godleman (24) and Guest (23) negotiated 17 overs in difficult conditions to reach 48 without loss before play was called off at 4.30pm.

England fast bowler Mark Wood was unlucky not to take a wicket in his seven overs after Durham won the toss but the weather made it a test for players and umpires.

Just 20.2 overs were possible on the opening day between Gloucestershire and Somerset as spectators returned to Bristol. Gloucestershire vs Somerset scorecard

A healthy crowd attended the first Championship meeting of the sides in Bristol since 2007 but they saw only a little over an hour's play before rain set in and the day was abandoned around 4.25pm, with the visitors 45-1.

