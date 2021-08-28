Steven Finn to leave Middlesex and join Sussex on multi-year contract from 2022

Steven Finn is to leave Middlesex after 17 years to join Sussex on a multi-year deal from 2022.

Finn has made 261 appearances for Middlesex after making his debut in 2005 at the age of just 16 and was part of the side that won the County Championship title in 2016.

The 32-year-old featured in three Ashes-winning England teams and has been ranked as high as number two in the ICC ODI bowling standings and number five in the T20 international rankings.

Finn has played 126 times for England across the formats, taking a combined 254 wickets, including 125 in 36 Tests.

On his move, Finn said: "I am looking forward to the opportunity to play for Sussex from the 2022 season onwards. It is a club that I have always admired and found to be challenging opponents.

"The squad is full of exciting talent, and I can't wait to work hard and help the team realise its full potential.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to have played for Middlesex for 17 seasons since my debut in 2005 and have made countless lifelong friends.

"It has been more than a club. It has been a family, and I will always be grateful for the support I have received from players, coaches, staff, and Board members.

"Every time I have set foot on the field for the club, I have given my all, and even though results have been tough recently, I see a bright future for the club."

Finn will bolster a Sussex squad that this week saw England seamer Chris Jordan re-join Surrey on a three-year contract from next season.