County Championship: Chris Benjamin and Sam Hain hit tons as Warwickshire dominate day one at Lancashire

Chris Benjamin marked his County Championship debut with a century for Warwickshire against Lancashire

Chris Benjamin made a hundred on his Championship debut and Sam Hain hit his first century in red-ball cricket for over two years as Warwickshire dominated the first day of their LV= Insurance County Championship match at Lancashire.

The third-wicket pair shared a partnership of 237 and, though Benjamin fell to Saqib Mahmood for 127, the visitors were still well placed on 259-3 at stumps.

Hain had progressed to 113 not out when bad light ended play nine overs early at Emirates Old Trafford.

Joe Clarke led the way with a half-century as Nottinghamshire gained the first-day honours in the Division One match with Somerset at Taunton. Somerset vs Nottinghamshire scorecard

The visitors ran up 282-6 after losing the toss, Clarke making 59 and Liam Patterson-White contributing a belligerent 46 not out.

There were two wickets each for Jack Brooks and Tom Abell as a depleted Somerset seam attack stuck to their task and kept a grip on the scoring rate.

Joe Clarke scored a half-century as Nottinghamshire had the better of the first day at Taunton

By the time bad light ended play for the day 7.2 overs early, Patterson-White and Tom Moores (26 not out) had added 74 precious runs for the seventh wicket.

Gary Ballance continued his Ageas Bowl love affair by helping Yorkshire finish an attritional opening day of the Division One clash against Hampshire on 197-6. Hampshire vs Yorkshire scorecard

Ballance, who has scored more than 1,000 runs at the Southampton venue, including a Test high 156, scored 42 hard-fought runs in conditions tailor-made for seam bowling to admirably hold the innings together alongside Dom Bess.

Bess hit the last ball of the day for four to be unbeaten on 45 before bad light brought play to a conclusion 10 overs before the scheduled close.

Robbie White struck his maiden first-class century to rescue Middlesex from a disastrous start against Derbyshire on the opening day of the Championship clash. Middlesex vs Derbyshire scorecard

🍾 | MAIDEN FIRST-CLASS CENTURY

Here's the moment that @RWhitey15 brought up his maiden first-class hundred...



It has been an excellent knock and this was a superb way to bring up three figures for the first time!



Congratulations, Robbie 👏#OneMiddlesex pic.twitter.com/LCTtO5hB5U — Middlesex Cricket (@Middlesex_CCC) August 30, 2021

The Seaxes stumbled to 14-3 - all lbw - after opting to bat at Lord's as Derbyshire seamers Sam Conners and Luis Reece made the most of the early movement in overcast conditions.

But White, who had previously passed 50 six times without registering a ton - including 99 against Kent last year - finally achieved that landmark as he led Middlesex's fightback, hitting an unbeaten 101 to lift them to 218-5.

Dan Lawrence got some useful red-ball practice before he joins up with the England squad later this week as he and Shane Snater helped Essex into a commanding position on day one of their match against Glamorgan. Glamorgan vs Essex scorecard

Returning to the Sophia Gardens venue where they had been beaten by five wickets by Glamorgan in the semi-finals of the Royal London Cup, Essex reduced the home side to 59-6 by lunch in the Division Two clash, before dismissing them for 134. Snater took six wickets for 39 runs.

Lawrence (29), named in the England squad for the fourth Test against India on Thursday, enjoyed an unbeaten partnership of 51 for the third wicket after the visitors had lost Sir Alastair Cook and captain Tom Westley early in their first-innings reply.

Jack Carson hit a career-best 81 not out to lead a strong fightback by the Sussex lower order on day one of the match with Worcestershire at New Road. Worcestershire vs Sussex scorecard

Carson arrived at the wicket with the visitors on 138-7 and struck four sixes and nine fours to help Sussex recover to 254-9 from 79.4 overs when bad light halted play for the day.

He received excellent support from Danial Ibrahim (48) and Henry Crocombe (nine) in stands of 45 and 66 to shepherd the visitors to two batting points.

The perfect balance of patience and power as Carson brings up his 50 🦈#GOSBTS pic.twitter.com/T0h67TzrYK — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) August 30, 2021

Adam Rossington's unbeaten 66 rescued Northamptonshire on a cool, grey day in Bristol with the visitors reaching 232-5 at stumps after Gloucestershire won the toss. Gloucestershire vs Northants scorecard

Northants were reduced to 147-5 before captain Rossington made his fourth half-century of the summer.

He and Harry Gouldstone, who made 32 not out, took the visitors to an early close in steady shape, with 25 overs chalked off the day due to bad light.

A last-wicket partnership of 68 helped Kent recover from 116-7 against Leicestershire before picking up five wickets in the final session to finish firmly on top after an entertaining first day at the UptonSteel County Ground. Leicestershire vs Kent scorecard

After Zak Crawley was dismissed for 50, Kent collapsed from 79-1 to 164-9 but Jack Leaning and his 10th-wicket stand with James Logan (21) took them up to 232 before Leicestershire were reduced to 66-5 at stumps.