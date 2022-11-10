County cricket ins and outs - all the domestic and overseas signings ahead of the 2023 season

See which players have signed for your county for 2023, which players have moved on, and the overseas cricketers who will feature on the domestic scene across England and Wales next summer
Thursday 10 November 2022 09:15, UK
Keep up to speed with all the signings, departures and overseas players in county cricket for the 2023 season.
Ins: Zak Chappell (Nottinghamshire), Matthew Lamb (Warwickshire), Mark Watt
Outs: Dustin Melton (released)
Overseas players: Suranga Lakmal (Sri Lanka)
Ins: Ollie Robinson (Kent)
Outs: Sean Dickson (Somerset), Ned Eckersley (released)
Overseas players: David Bedingham (South Africa)
Ins: Adam Rossington (Northamptonshire)
Outs: Adam Wheater (retired), Jack Plom (released)
Overseas players: Simon Harmer (South Africa)
Ins: Harry Podmore (Kent), Zain-ul-Hassan (South Asian Cricket Academy)
Outs: Michael Hogan (Kent), Lukas Carey, Joe Cooke, Tom Cullen, Ruaidhri Smith, James Weighell (all released)
Overseas players: Colin Ingram (South Africa), Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Michael Neser (Australia)
Ins: Marchant de Lange (Somerset)
Outs: Ryan Higgins (Middlesex), Benny Howell (Hampshire), Ian Cockbain (released)
Overseas players: Marcus Harris (Australia)
Ins: Benny Howell (Gloucestershire)
Outs: Lewis McManus (Northamptonshire)
Overseas players: Kyle Abbott (South Africa)
Ins: Joey Evison (Nottinghamshire), Michael Hogan (Glamorgan)
Outs: Ollie Robinson (Durham), Matt Milnes (Yorkshire), Harry Podmore (Glamorgan), Darren Stevens (released)
Overseas players: TBC
Ins: None
Outs: Liam Hurt (released)
Overseas players: TBC
Ins: Sol Budinger (Nottinghamshire)
Outs: Ben Mike (Yorkshire), Hassan Azad, Sam Bates, Nat Bowley, Alex Evans, Gareth Griffiths, Abi Sakande (all released)
Overseas players: TBC
Ins: Ryan Higgins (Gloucestershire)
Outs: Nathan Sowter (released)
Overseas players: Pieter Malan (South Africa)
Ins: David Willey (Yorkshire), Lewis McManus (Hampshire), Ollie Sale (Somerset)
Outs: Nathan Buck, Brandon Glover, Charlie Thurston, Ben Curran (all released)
Overseas players: TBC
Ins: Olly Stone (Warwickshire), Tom Loten (Yorkshire)
Outs: Joey Evison (Kent), Zak Chappell (Derbyshire), Sol Budinger (Leicestershire)
Overseas players: Dane Paterson (South Africa)
Ins: Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Yorkshire), Sean Dickson (Durham)
Outs: Marchant de Lange (Gloucestershire), Ollie Sale (Northamptonshire), James Hildreth (retired)
Overseas players: TBC
Ins: Dom Sibley (Warwickshire)
Outs: None
Overseas players: TBC
Ins: Tom Alsop (Hampshire)
Outs: None
Overseas players: Jayden Seales (West Indies - April-June)
Ins: Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Ed Barnard (Worcestershire)
Outs: Dom Sibley (Surrey), Olly Stone (Nottinghamshire), Matthew Lamb (Derbyshire), Ryan Sidebottom (released)
Overseas players: TBC
Ins: Adam Hose (Warwickshire), Matthew Waite (Yorkshire)
Outs: Moeen Ali (Warwickshire), Ed Barnard (Warwickshire), Tom Fell, Josh Dell, Jacques Banton (all released)
Overseas players: Azhar Ali (Pakistan)
Ins: Matt Milnes (Yorkshire), Ben Mike (Leicestershire)
Outs: David Willey (Northamptonshire), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Somerset), Matthew Waite (Worcestershire), Tom Loten (Nottinghamshire), Steve Patterson (retired), Harry Sullivan, Josh Sullivan (both released)
Overseas players: Shan Masood (Pakistan), David Wiese (Namibia - Vitality Blast)