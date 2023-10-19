 Skip to content
Update

County cricket ins and outs - all the signings, departures and overseas arrivals ahead of the 2024 season

See which players have signed for your county for 2024, which players have moved on, and the overseas cricketers who will feature on the domestic scene across England and Wales next summer

Thursday 19 October 2023 12:10, UK

Scott Boland (PA Images)
Image: Australia seam bowler Scott Boland has joined Durham for the first half of the 2024 county season

Keep up to speed with all the signings, departures and overseas players in county cricket for the 2024 season.

DERBYSHIRE

Ins: Samit Patel (Nottinghamshire), David Lloyd (Glamorgan), Pat Brown (Worcestershire), Aneurin Donald (Hampshire)

Outs: George Scrimshaw (Northamptonshire), Billy Godleman, Mark Watt, Tom Wood, Archie Harrison (all released), Mattie McKiernan (retired)

Overseas players: Mohammad Amir (Pakistan - first half of season)

DURHAM

Ins: Colin Ackermann (Leicestershire), Callum Parkinson (Leicestershire)

Trending

Outs: Liam Trevaskis (Leicestershire), Harry Crawshaw, Luke Doneathy, Ross Whitfield (all released)

Overseas players: David Bedinghham (South Africa), Scott Boland (Australia - first half of season)

Also See:

ESSEX

Ins: Jordan Cox (Kent)

Outs: Sir Alastair Cook (retired), Dan Lawrence (Surrey)

Overseas players: Simon Harmer (South Africa)

GLAMORGAN

Ins: None

Outs: David Lloyd (Derbyshire), Andrew Salter (retired)

Overseas players: Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Colin Ingram (South Africa)

GLOUCESTERSHIRE

Ins: None

Outs: Tom Lace, Will Naish, Paul van Meekeren, Jared Warner (all released)

Overseas players: TBC

HAMPSHIRE

Ins: None

Outs: Aneurin Donald (Derbyshire), Jack Campbell, Harry Petrie (both released)

Overseas players: Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan)

KENT

Ins: Matt Parkinson (Lancashire), George Garrett (Warwickshire)

Outs: Jordan Cox (Essex), Alex Blake, James Logan (both released), Michael Hogan (retired)

Overseas players: TBC

LANCASHIRE

Ins: Mitchell Stanley (Worcestershire)

Outs: Matt Parkinson (Kent), Danny Lamb (Sussex), Rob Jones (Worcestershire), Richard Gleeson (released)

Overseas players: TBC

LEICESTERSHIRE

Ins: Liam Trevaskis (Durham), Ben Cox (Worcestershire)

Outs: Colin Ackermann (Durham), Callum Parkinson (Durham), Will Davis, Ed Barnes, Nick Welch, Scott Steel, Arron Lilley, Michael Finan (all released)

Overseas players: Wiaan Mulder (South Africa), Peter Handscomb (Australia)

Leus du Plooy, Derbyshire (Getty Images)
Image: Leus du Plooy has moved to Middlesex from Derbyshire

MIDDLESEX

Ins: Leus du Plooy (Derbyshire)

Outs: Tim Murtagh (retired)

Overseas players: TBC

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE

Ins: George Scrimshaw (Derbyshire), George Bartlett (Somerset)

Outs: Tom Taylor (Worcestershire), Gareth Berg, Simon Kerrigan (both retired), Hassan Azad, Harry Gouldstone (both released)

Overseas players: Prithvi Shaw (India)

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE

Ins: Josh Tongue, Dillon Pennington, Jack Haynes (all from Worcestershire)

Outs: Samit Patel (Derbyshire), Jake Ball (Somerset)

Overseas players: Dane Paterson (South Africa)

SOMERSET

Ins: Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire)

Outs: George Bartlett (Northamptonshire), Steven Davies (retired), Jack Brooks (released)

Overseas players: TBC

SURREY

Ins: Dan Lawrence (Essex)

Outs: Dan Moriarty (Yorkshire)

Overseas players: TBC

SUSSEX

Ins: Danny Lamb (Lancashire)

Outs: None

Overseas players: TBC

WARWICKSHIRE / BIRMINGHAM BEARS

Ins: None

Outs: Ethan Brookes (Worcestershire), George Garrett (Kent), Manraj Johal (released)

Overseas players: TBC

WORCESTERSHIRE

Ins: Ethan Brookes (Warwickshire), Tom Taylor (Northamptonshire), Rob Jones (Lancashire)

Outs: Josh Tongue, Dillon Pennington, Jack Haynes (all joined Nottinghamshire), Pat Brown (Derbyshire), Ben Cox (Leicestershire), Mitchell Stanley (Lancashire), Taylor Cornall (released)

Overseas players: TBC

YORKSHIRE

Ins: Dan Moriarty (Surrey)

Outs: None

Overseas players: Shan Masood (Pakistan)

Update

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Football

How to watch WSL, Cricket World Cup, Super League and more this week