County cricket ins and outs - all the signings, departures and overseas arrivals ahead of the 2024 season

See which players have signed for your county for 2024, which players have moved on, and the overseas cricketers who will feature on the domestic scene across England and Wales next summer
Thursday 19 October 2023 12:10, UK
Ins: Samit Patel (Nottinghamshire), David Lloyd (Glamorgan), Pat Brown (Worcestershire), Aneurin Donald (Hampshire)
Outs: George Scrimshaw (Northamptonshire), Billy Godleman, Mark Watt, Tom Wood, Archie Harrison (all released), Mattie McKiernan (retired)
Overseas players: Mohammad Amir (Pakistan - first half of season)
Ins: Colin Ackermann (Leicestershire), Callum Parkinson (Leicestershire)
Outs: Liam Trevaskis (Leicestershire), Harry Crawshaw, Luke Doneathy, Ross Whitfield (all released)
Overseas players: David Bedinghham (South Africa), Scott Boland (Australia - first half of season)
Ins: Jordan Cox (Kent)
Outs: Sir Alastair Cook (retired), Dan Lawrence (Surrey)
Overseas players: Simon Harmer (South Africa)
Ins: None
Outs: David Lloyd (Derbyshire), Andrew Salter (retired)
Overseas players: Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Colin Ingram (South Africa)
Ins: None
Outs: Tom Lace, Will Naish, Paul van Meekeren, Jared Warner (all released)
Overseas players: TBC
Ins: None
Outs: Aneurin Donald (Derbyshire), Jack Campbell, Harry Petrie (both released)
Overseas players: Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan)
Ins: Matt Parkinson (Lancashire), George Garrett (Warwickshire)
Outs: Jordan Cox (Essex), Alex Blake, James Logan (both released), Michael Hogan (retired)
Overseas players: TBC
Ins: Mitchell Stanley (Worcestershire)
Outs: Matt Parkinson (Kent), Danny Lamb (Sussex), Rob Jones (Worcestershire), Richard Gleeson (released)
Overseas players: TBC
Ins: Liam Trevaskis (Durham), Ben Cox (Worcestershire)
Outs: Colin Ackermann (Durham), Callum Parkinson (Durham), Will Davis, Ed Barnes, Nick Welch, Scott Steel, Arron Lilley, Michael Finan (all released)
Overseas players: Wiaan Mulder (South Africa), Peter Handscomb (Australia)
Ins: Leus du Plooy (Derbyshire)
Outs: Tim Murtagh (retired)
Overseas players: TBC
Ins: George Scrimshaw (Derbyshire), George Bartlett (Somerset)
Outs: Tom Taylor (Worcestershire), Gareth Berg, Simon Kerrigan (both retired), Hassan Azad, Harry Gouldstone (both released)
Overseas players: Prithvi Shaw (India)
Ins: Josh Tongue, Dillon Pennington, Jack Haynes (all from Worcestershire)
Outs: Samit Patel (Derbyshire), Jake Ball (Somerset)
Overseas players: Dane Paterson (South Africa)
Ins: Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire)
Outs: George Bartlett (Northamptonshire), Steven Davies (retired), Jack Brooks (released)
Overseas players: TBC
Ins: Dan Lawrence (Essex)
Outs: Dan Moriarty (Yorkshire)
Overseas players: TBC
Ins: Danny Lamb (Lancashire)
Outs: None
Overseas players: TBC
Ins: None
Outs: Ethan Brookes (Worcestershire), George Garrett (Kent), Manraj Johal (released)
Overseas players: TBC
Ins: Ethan Brookes (Warwickshire), Tom Taylor (Northamptonshire), Rob Jones (Lancashire)
Outs: Josh Tongue, Dillon Pennington, Jack Haynes (all joined Nottinghamshire), Pat Brown (Derbyshire), Ben Cox (Leicestershire), Mitchell Stanley (Lancashire), Taylor Cornall (released)
Overseas players: TBC
Ins: Dan Moriarty (Surrey)
Outs: None
Overseas players: Shan Masood (Pakistan)