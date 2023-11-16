Vitality Blast: Seven men's and women's T20 double-headers to kick-off 2024 domestic competitions

A four-day festival of cricket will help kick start next summer's domestic T20 women's and men's competitions.

The Vitality Blast Off returns from Thursday May 30 to Sunday June 2 as both the Charlotte Edwards Cup and Vitality Blast resume.

Reigning Charlotte Edwards Cup champions Southern Vipers will take on Western Storm before three-time Vitality Blast winners Hampshire Hawks come up against Surrey at The Ageas Bowl in the season opener on May 30.

On the same day at Emirates Old Trafford, Thunder, who reached their first Finals Day earlier this year, will take on Central Sparks before Lancashire Lightning face Durham.

Friday's action will see a replay of the 2023 Vitality Blast final with Somerset facing Essex while Western Storm play Sunrisers at Taunton.

Image: Southern Vipers won the 2023 Charlotte Edwards Cup on their way to a domestic double last season

Northern Diamonds vs South East Stars and Durham vs Birmingham Bears will get action under way at Riverside, Chester-le-Street while at Trent Bridge the Blaze play Sparks and Notts Outlaws face Northamptonshire Steelbacks, with both double-headers also on Friday May 31.

Edgbaston will host two Midlands games on Saturday June 1 as Birmingham Bears clash with Notts Outlaws while Derbyshire Falcons take on Leicestershire Foxes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the best catches from Vitality Blast finals day 2023

The action finishes on Sunday June 2 with games at The Kia Oval and Northampton. South East Stars play Southern Vipers before Surrey aim to avenge last season's semi-final defeat when they face Somerset in south London.

Sunrisers will host Northern Diamonds before Northamptonshire Steelbacks face Yorkshire Vikings at the County Ground.

Vitality Blast Off 2024 fixtures

Thursday 30 May

Southern Vipers vs Western Storm; Hampshire Hawks vs Surrey - The Ageas Bowl

Thunder vs Central Sparks; Lancashire Lightning vs Durham - Emirates Old Trafford

Friday 31 May

Northern Diamonds vs South East Stars; Durham vs Birmingham Bears - Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street

The Blaze vs Central Sparks; Notts Outlaws vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks - Trent Bridge

Western Storm vs Sunrisers; Somerset vs Essex - Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Saturday 1 June

Derbyshire Falcons vs Leicestershire Foxes; Birmingham Bears vs Notts Outlaws - Edgbaston

Sunday 2 June

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers; Surrey vs Somerset - The Kia Oval

Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds; Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Yorkshire Vikings - County Ground, Northampton

The full 2024 women's and men's domestic fixtures are also set to be released on Thursday November 2023. Stay across Sky Sports' digital platforms for all the details.

