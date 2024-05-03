Josh Baker: County Championship matches pay tribute as Worcestershire invite fan condolences

Teams observed a minute's silence ahead of Friday's Vitality County Championship matches following Josh Baker's death on Thursday; Baker had played for Worcestershire's second XI less than 24 hours before his passing

Somerset's Josh Davey was among the players to wear a black armband as a mark of respect to Josh Baker during the opening day of the latest Vitality County Championship matches

Worcestershire have invited fans to sign a book of condolence in memory of Josh Baker following the 20-year-old spinner's shock death on Thursday.

The promising left-armer had been playing in a four-day match for the county's second XI at Bromsgrove, taking three wickets less than 24 hours before the news broke of his passing.

The club have offered no further details about the circumstances, having asked for privacy for Baker's family, but have opened a space at their New Road ground to allow supporters to pay tribute.

Image: A book of condolence has been left at New Road, home of Worcestershire CCC, in memory of Josh Baker

"Our Severn Suite is open today for anyone who would like to stop by for a quiet moment or sign a book of condolence in memory of Josh," Worcestershire posted on X.

The game Baker was involved in, against a Somerset second string captained by England spinner Jack Leach, was abandoned as a draw on Thursday and the Professional Cricketers' Association said that it has been in contact with both clubs to offer support.

Details of the help on offer is not made public, but it is understood a PCA personal development manager visited the ground to speak directly to players as a first port of call.

Many county grounds had their flags at half-mast on Friday ahead of the latest round of Vitality County Championship fixtures, with teams observing a minute's silence ahead of play getting under way and some electing to wear black armbands.

Buttler leads tributes to Baker

Tributes have continued to flow in for Baker from the English game, with England white-ball captain Jos Buttler messaging from his stint at the Indian Premier League.

"Incredibly sad news, thoughts and prayers with all Josh's family, friends and all at Worcs," he wrote on Instagram.

England Women's coach Jon Lewis echoed those sentiments and said his assistant coach Alex Gidman - who was Baker's head coach at Worcestershire and oversaw his development into a first-team cricketer - was rocked by the tragedy.

"It's really shocking. I spoke to Alex and he was pretty cut up about it," Lewis said. "He gave Josh his first contract at Worcestershire, so he was quite connected to that part of cricket. Cricket is an incredibly small world and it's really sad."

Lewis, who has directly experienced the loss of two younger colleagues during his time in the game, added: "I obviously have been around two environments when cricketers have passed away, I was at Sussex with Matthew Hobden, and Surrey with Tom Maynard, and they're really sad times.

"It will be a big struggle for Josh's family, but also for the players at Worcestershire and all the staff there and we wish them all the best."

Worcestershire are next scheduled to be in Vitality County Championship action on May 10, when they travel to Kent.