County cricket ins and outs - all the signings, departures and overseas arrivals ahead of the 2026 season

See which players have signed for your county for 2026, which players have moved on, and the overseas cricketers who will feature on the domestic scene across England and Wales next summer

Monday 27 October 2025 11:00, UK

Calvin Harrison, county cricket (PA Images)
Image: Leg-spinner Calvin Harrison has joined Northamptonshire on a permanent basis from Nottinghamshire

Keep up to speed with all the signings, departures and overseas players in county cricket for the 2026 season.

DERBYSHIRE

Ins: Matt Montgomery (Nottinghamshire)

Outs: David Lloyd (retired), Alex Thomson (released)

Overseas players: Caleb Jewell (Australia)

DURHAM

Ins: Kasey Aldridge (Somerset), Archie Bailey (Gloucestershire)

Outs: Mitchell Killeen (Essex), Paul Coughlin (Lancashire)

Overseas players:

ESSEX

Ins: Zaman Akhter (Gloucestershire), Mitchell Killeen (Durham)

Outs: Nick Browne (retired), Adam Rossington, Jamal Richards (both released)

Overseas players:

GLAMORGAN

Ins: Sean Dickson (Somerset)

Outs: Sam Northeast (Kent), Tom Bevan (released)

Overseas players:

GLOUCESTERSHIRE

Ins: Craig Miles (Warwickshire), Will Williams (Lancashire)

Outs: Archie Bailey (Durham), Ajeet Singh Dale (Lancashire), Zaman Akhter (Essex), Dom Goodman (Sussex), Tom Price (Sussex), Josh Shaw (Somerset)

Overseas players: Cameron Bancroft (Australia), D'Arcy Short (Australia - Vitality Blast)

HAMPSHIRE

Ins:

Outs: Keith Barker (Warwickshire)

Overseas players: Kyle Abbott (South Africa)

KENT

Ins: Matt Milnes (Yorkshire), Sam Northeast (Glamorgan)

Outs: Nathan Gilchrist (Warwickshire), Marcus O'Riordan, Mohammed Rizvi (both released), George Garrett (retired)

Overseas players: Keith Dudgeon (South Africa)

LANCASHIRE

Ins: Ajeet Singh Dale (Gloucestershire), Paul Coughlin (Durham)

Outs: Will Williams (Gloucestershire), Josh Boyden (released)

Overseas players: Marcus Harris (Australia)

LEICESTERSHIRE

Ins: Ben Green (Somerset), Stephen Ezkinazi (Middlesex), Jonny Tattersall (Yorkshire), Josh Davey (Somerset)

Outs: Louis Kimber (Northamptonshire), Matt Salisbury, Roman Walker (both released), Chris Wright (retired)

Overseas players: Peter Handscomb (Australia), Keshav Maharaj (South Africa - first four months of the season)

MIDDLESEX

Ins:

Outs: Stephen Eskinazi (Leicestershire)

Overseas players:

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE

Ins: Louis Kimber (Leicestershire), Calvin Harrison (Nottinghamshire)

Outs: Freddie Heldreich (released)

Overseas players: Matthew Breetzke (South Africa), Nathan McSweeney (Australia), Yuzvendra Chahal (India, second half of the season), Harry Conway (Australia, first two months of the season)

Australia's Nathan McSweeney, Test cricket (Associated Press)
Image: Australia batter Nathan McSweeney will play county cricket for Northamptonshire in 2026

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE

Ins:

Outs: Matt Montgomery (Derbyshire), Calvin Harrison (Northamptonshire), Sammy King, Dane Schadendorf (both released)

Overseas players:

SOMERSET

Ins: Josh Shaw (Gloucestershire)

Outs: Kasey Aldridge (Durham), Sean Dickson (Glamorgan), Josh Davey (Leicestershire), Ben Green (Leicestershire), Andy Umeed (released)

Overseas players:

SURREY

Ins:

Outs:

Overseas players:

SUSSEX

Ins: Danny Briggs (Warwickshire), Dom Goodman (Gloucestershire), Tom Price (Gloucestershire)

Outs:

Overseas players:

WARWICKSHIRE / BIRMINGHAM BEARS

Ins: Jordan Thompson (Yorkshire), Nathan Gilchrist (Kent), Keith Barker (Hampshire)

Outs: Moeen Ali (retired from county cricket), Danny Briggs (Sussex), Craig Miles (Gloucestershire)

Overseas players: Beau Webster (Australia, for first half of the season)

WORCESTERSHIRE

Ins:

Outs: Tom Hinley, Yadvinder Singh (both released)

Overseas players: Usama Mir (Pakistan)

YORKSHIRE

Ins:

Outs: Jonny Tattersall (Leicestershire), Jordan Thompson (Warwickshire), Matt Milnes (Kent)

Overseas players:

