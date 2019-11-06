Yorkshire re-sign Nicholas Pooran for Vitality Blast in 2020

Nicholas Pooran is a big part of West Indies' white-ball sides

Yorkshire have continued their recruitment drive by re-signing West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran for the 2020 Vitality Blast.

The Headingley side secured the services of Middlesex and England Dawid Malan on a four-year deal earlier this week and have now moved to bring Pooran back to the club.

Pooran played three Blast games for Yorkshire in 2018 - his scheduled five-match stint also including two washouts - but should be available for most of the Vikings' group fixtures next year subject to international clearance.

The 24-year-old has made 28 limited-overs appearances for West Indies, hitting his maiden ODI century against Sri Lanka in Durham during last summer's Cricket World Cup.

Pooran helped Guyana Amazon Warriors to the final of the 2019 Caribbean Premier League

"I'm very happy to be returning to Headingley for next season's T20 Blast," said Pooran, whose T20 experience includes stints with Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab in the IPL.

"I really enjoyed my short stint there after the World Cup and feel I have a bit of unfinished business with the weather winning in a couple of the games I was scheduled to play in 2019."

Yorkshire first-team coach Andrew Gale added: "We all got a glimpse of what a special player he is [last season]; he is box office.

"In T20 cricket, you always look down the team sheet to see who can win you a game, and Pooran is a guy that can win you a game on his own."