Yorkshire furlough staff during coronavirus

Yorkshire hope to save jobs through Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme

Yorkshire have furloughed a "large proportion" of staff but say it will help to protect jobs during coronavirus.

The club are continuing to operate with skeleton staff during the lockdown period, even though Headingley has been closed.

Chief executive Mark Arthur said: "At this unprecedented time, we have taken this positive step to protect jobs at the Club.

"By taking advantage of the government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, we are able to preserve jobs at Yorkshire Cricket during such a difficult financial period."

The scheme allows the club to claim up to 80 per cent of their employees' salary up to £2,500 via a grant.

Players have currently been told to train at home until April 19, while the start of the County Championship has been delayed until at least May 28.

Some have already suggested introducing changes to regionalise the format in order to compete the new season.