England spinner Adil Rashid signs new white-ball deal at Yorkshire for 2021 season

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid has agreed a new white-ball contract with Yorkshire for the 2021 season.

The 32-year-old was unable to feature for Yorkshire during the 2020 season due his white-ball commitments with England, which included series against Ireland, Pakistan and Australia.

Rashid has not made an appearance in red-ball cricket for Yorkshire since 2017 and this new contract means he is only set to play in limited-overs cricket for his county next term.

Rashid is concerned his shoulder may not stand up to the rigours of Test cricket

The bowler said earlier this week that he had held "informal" discussions with England coach Chris Silverwood about returning to Test cricket but was unsure whether his shoulder could stand up to the rigours of the longest form.

Rashid - part of England's 2019 World Cup-winning team - said of his new deal: "It's always nice to sign a contract extension.

"I've been at Yorkshire for such a long time, coming through the set up and playing from such a young age, so I'm thankful to Yorkshire for giving me the opportunity.

Rashid made his Yorkshire debut in 2006

"For them to keep giving me contract extensions is a nice thing for myself and does mean a lot.

"It would be nice to be able to play in the Vitality Blast next year. I haven't played for a while now because of Covid and being with England, but it would be nice to represent Yorkshire again next year."

Yorkshire's director of cricket, Martyn Moxon, added: "It's great that Adil has signed a contract extension.

Rashid is an integral part of England's white-ball sides

"Obviously at this stage we don't know how the fixture list is going to fall and how that will impact on his England commitments.

"It's always good to have him as a potential selection for us and hopefully he will play some games for us next season.

"He's been at the top of his game this summer and put in some fantastic performances. He's consistent now at international level.

"There's a lot of good white-ball spinners around the world but he's definitely one of the best. Any games that he is available for us, it will be great to have him as part of our team."