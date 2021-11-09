Yorkshire suspend head coach Andrew Gale for historical tweet

Yorkshire head coach Andrew Gale has been suspended

Yorkshire first-team coach Andrew Gale has been suspended "pending a disciplinary hearing following a historical tweet".

The county have also announced director of cricket Martyn Moxon is absent from work due to a "stress-related illness".

Gale told the Jewish News last week he had been "completely unaware" of the meaning of an offensive, antisemitic word he used in a historical and subsequently deleted tweet, after the newspaper reported the story.

A statement from the club read: "We can confirm that Andrew Gale, Yorkshire first XI coach, is currently suspended pending a disciplinary hearing following a historical tweet.

"The club will make a further statement once this process has been completed."

Meanwhile Moxon, who has faced calls to resign from former chairman Roger Hutton in addition to numerous others, is currently absent from Headingley.

"Director of cricket Martyn Moxon is, as of today (November 9), absent from work due to a stress-related illness. He will be given the necessary support," a club statement added.

