PCA fears Yorkshire's future is 'being endangered' by former chair Robin Smith ahead of vital EGM

Former Yorkshire chair Robin Smith has been accused of "endangering the future" of the county ahead of a crucial deadline later this month.

Julian Metherell, non-executive chair of the Professional Cricketers' Association, made the comments, with Yorkshire due to hold an extraordinary general meeting on March 31 where the club will attempt to vote through reforms proposed following its racism crisis.

The Headingley club had been set to hold an EGM on two previous occasions, but both needed to be rearranged while ex-chair Smith, who still remains vice-president at the county, has publicly deemed the position of new chair Lord Kamlesh Patel to be invalid.

It resulted in a war of words between Lord Patel and Smith with Yorkshire's future hinging on the England and Wales Cricket Board restoring its rights to host internationals at Headingley.

Sky Sports' Tim Thornton reports from Headingley as Yorkshire's suspension from staging international Test cricket is lifted by the ECB, subject to conditions regarding the running of the club

An announcement by the ECB last month confirmed its suspension had been lifted but on the provision, certain conditions were met by March 31, which included "resolving the issues relating to rules changes and decisions at the club" and "including removal of Graves Trust powers".

PCA's Metherell offered his support to Lord Patel when he spoke in front of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee in February and reiterated his fears for Yorkshire during an interview with Sportsmail published on Friday.

Yorkshire CCC chairman Lord Patel admits it would be catastrophic if Test cricket were not to return to Headingley

"The PCA are appalled and astonished by the actions of Robin Smith, whose behaviour is combative and corrosive," Metherell said.

"He is endangering the future of one of the greatest clubs in England, and the careers of many cricketers and coaches. If the proposed reforms are not voted through at the EGM then the future of a great club is at risk. It's absolute madness.

"People are losing sight of the fact that we have had serious allegations of bullying and racism upheld. And now we are seeing repeated incidences of threatening behaviour against Kamlesh Patel, who is trying to sort the mess out."

Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq says there is still a long way to go to combat racism in the sport in the wake of comments made Middlesex chair Mike O'Farrell to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee

Yorkshire lost a number of sponsors in the wake of Azeem Rafiq's racism and bullying claims to further raise the importance of regaining their international status to boost the club's financial situation.

Sky Sports News has contacted Yorkshire for a comment from either the club or vice-president Robin Smith.