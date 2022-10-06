Joe Root and Dawid Malan sign new contracts at Yorkshire, Darren Gough confirms

Joe Root has signed a new two-year deal with Yorkshire, director of cricket Darren Gough has confirmed

England batters Joe Root and Dawid Malan have signed new deals with Yorkshire in positive news for the club following last week's relegation from County Championship Division One.

Yorkshire's defeat at home to Gloucestershire in the last round of fixtures left them vulnerable to the drop and their demotion was confirmed when Warwickshire - inspired by a nine-wicket performance from seamer Liam Norwell - pulled off a remarkable final-day victory over Hampshire.

Neither Root nor Malan played in that match, with Root's summer deemed over by the ECB - the former England captain instead playing golf at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland - and Malan out in Pakistan with England's T20 international squad.

Yorkshire director of cricket Darren Gough revealed on a club website Q&A that Root has penned a new two-year deal at Headingley with Malan inking a two-year extension on top of the one year he had remaining on the contract he signed when he joined from Middlesex in November 2019.

Gough said: "There is a lot to be excited about and players are committed to this club."

Root and Malan's fellow England and Yorkshire batter Harry Brook signed a new five-year deal at the club in June, amid a season in which he scored 976 County Championship runs at 107.40 and made his Test debut.

Gough said at the time: "Harry's an incredible talent. His performances have rightfully earned an England call. It's clear that he has a very bright future."

Yorkshire - who have been relegated for the first time in 11 seasons - will be captained by Pakistan international Shan Masood in 2023, with the batter awarded the role after signing from Derbyshire on a two-year deal.