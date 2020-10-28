Warwickshire head coach Jim Troughton leaves county after four years in the role

Jim Troughton has left Warwickshire after four years as head coach

Warwickshire CCC have parted company with head coach Jim Troughton following a review of the 2020 season, the county have announced.

Troughton had been in the role since 2017 and has spent his entire cricketing career with Warwickshire, captaining the side to the County Championship title in 2012 during a 15-year playing career.

However, after the Bears failed to qualify from the Central Group in the Bob Willis Trophy and also went out of the Vitality Blast at the group stage, it has been decided it is time for a change.

"Jim has been an excellent servant to the club as a trophy-winning coach and player who captained the Bears to the County Championship in 2012," Warwickshire CCC chief executive Stuart Cain said.

"He will be missed by all at the club, but we wish him well and hope that his achievements will be remembered by all who have played and worked alongside him as well as those who have watched him over the years."

Director of cricket Paul Farbrace will take charge of winter training while Warwickshire search for Troughton's replacement

Director of cricket and former England assistant coach Paul Farbrace will take charge of Warwickshire's winter training programme, alongside bowling coach Graeme Welch, batting coach Tony Frost and second-team coach Ian Westwood, while the club begin the process of finding Troughton's replacement.

On the decision to leave, Troughton said: "It is with great sadness that I will be leaving the club I've loved since the age of 11.

"When taking the role of first-team coach in 2017, I was under no illusion that transitioning an extremely experienced and successful squad of players, putting faith in our development system as well as competing in all forms of cricket was going to be a challenging but ultimately rewarding task.

"T20 runners up in 2017 followed by immediate promotion back to Division One in 2018 showed encouraging signs and I was confident of the progress we were making. The last two seasons have been extremely frustrating. An injury-hit 2019 and a COVID-hit 2020 have most definitely affected the consistency on the park and our ability to move forward with results.

"I'm just sad I'm no longer part of that vision moving forward.

"I cannot thank the players and my management team enough for their efforts and support over the last four years. They are a credit to the badge, and I hope they continue the important work of driving forwards performance and development and build on the important culture of this fantastic club.

"I'd also like to thank the members for their support over my 20 years affiliated with Warwickshire CCC."