Edgbaston: 'Disgraceful' pitch invaders will be given life bans, promises Warwickshire CEO Stuart Cain

Edgbaston was the venue for Thursday night's Vitality Blast T20 clash between Birmingham Bears and Derbyshire

Warwickshire chief executive Stuart Cain has hit out at the "disgraceful" behaviour of those who invaded the Edgbaston field on Thursday, and has promised to ban them from the ground for life.

A number of students entered the pitch at the conclusion of the Vitality Blast fixture between Birmingham Bears and Derbyshire Falcons on Thursday night.

They had been at the game as part of an event called 'Invades Edgbaston', which offered 2,000 tickets in the Hollies Stand. The event promised the students "free-flowing pints" and "exclusive drinks deals".

During the game, supporters in the Hollies Stand flouted social distancing guidelines, and then a number of them entered the pitch following Derbyshire's victory.

Cain - who described the scenes as "heart-breaking" - said: "The behaviour of a small number of students after the match finished was disgraceful.

"The organiser behind their attendance was well aware of social distancing requirements and these were communicated to everybody who bought a ticket.

"They were then enforced as best as possible on the evening by stewards who worked incredibly hard to manage their behaviour.

"Messages were repeatedly broadcast over the PA system and screens, and pitch invaders ejected. They will receive a life ban if identified.

"With society having spent the last 15 months managing the pandemic, to see a small number of people behaving in this way is heart-breaking.

"We apologise to the majority of spectators who respected social distancing measures. I will not let this company or crowd come to Edgbaston again."

Derbyshire's victory came after they chased Birmingham's score of 167 with five balls remaining.