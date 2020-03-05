Jofra Archer signs two-year Sussex contract extension

Jofra Archer made his Sussex debut in July 2016

England bowler Jofra Archer has signed a two-year contract extension with Sussex.

The 24-year-old's new deal will keep him at the County Ground until at least the end of the 2022 season.

Speaking to Sussex's website, Archer said: "Sussex gave me my opportunity right at the beginning of my career, so I am very happy to commit long term to the club.

"I really do enjoy playing with everyone here at Sussex and it was really nice to come back down last year to play a few games with the lads.

"It's the same club that I left it as and it's nice to know nothing has changed. Sometimes people sit in my space in the dressing room now, but that's fine!

"It most definitely still feels special to pull on the Sussex shirt."

Archer has 30 wickets in just seven Tests for England

Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie added: "We're delighted that Jofra will continue to be with us at Sussex.

"I'm really looking forward to having him play for us when his England commitments allow. He loves playing for Sussex - he's like a kid in a candy store!

"We all love having him around, and seeing his improvements as a player has been great. Hopefully we can play a role in helping him continue to get better."

Archer made his Sussex debut in July 2016 and has gone on to take 131 wickets in just 28 first-class matches.

After becoming eligible for England, the Barbados-born bowler made his first appearance in May 2019 and has gone on to take 30 wickets in seven Tests.

Archer also played a key role in last year's victorious World Cup campaign, ending the tournament as England's leading wicket-taker as well as bowling the super over in the final against New Zealand.