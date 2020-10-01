Sussex seamer Mitch Claydon suspended for nine matches for ball-tampering

Sussex seamer Mitch Claydon has been suspended for nine matches for tampering with the ball.

The 37-year-old admitted a Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) charge of altering the condition of the ball following an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) investigation.

The ECB examined an incident in Sussex's Bob Willis Trophy match against Middlesex on August 23, with Claydon later admitting the charge.

Claydon had already sat out six matches via an internal Sussex suspension when the ECB ban came into force.

"After Claydon admitted to the charge a CDC panel, chaired by Mark Milliken-Smith QC, met on Wednesday, September 30 and imposed a nine-match playing suspension," read an ECB statement.

"The sanction took into account a six-match playing suspension imposed on Claydon by Sussex, which the player has already served.

"As such the remainder of the player's suspension is three matches across all formats and included Thursday's Vitality Blash quarter-final against Lancashire at the County Ground in Hove."