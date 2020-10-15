Sussex deducted 24 points in Bob Willis Trophy after ball-tampering charge

Mitch Claydon's ball-tampering charge has seen Sussex deducted 24 Bob Willis Trophy points

Sussex have been deducted 24 Bob Willis Trophy points after seam bowler Mitchell Claydon was found guilty of ball-tampering.

Claydon, 37, was given a nine-match ban for applying hand sanitiser to the ball during the four-day match against Middlesex at Radlett in August.

Seven matches of Claydon's suspension have been served so the former Yorkshire, Durham and Kent player will now miss the first two games of next season.

Sussex lost four and won one of their five Bob Willis Trophy games in the South Group, giving them an initial points tally of 36, which has now been amended to 12.

Sussex admitted to breaching ECB Directives 3.3 and 3.7 which state:

- No Participant may conduct themself in a manner or do any act or omission at any time which is improper or which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the ECB, the game of cricket or any cricketer or group of cricketers into disrepute

- Contravention of the Bob Willis Trophy Playing Conditions 5 or 41.2 … shall be regarded as (i) unfair and improper conduct; and (ii) conduct prejudicial to the interests of cricket and likely to bring the game into disrepute.