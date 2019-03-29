England all-rounder Ben Stokes signs new contract at Durham

Ben Stokes made his one-day debut for Durham in 2009 at The Oval

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has agreed a three-year contract extension at Durham.

The 27-year-old has committed to stay at Emirates Riverside until 2021 after the conclusion of another busy international summer.

The big-hitting left-hander has played over 50 Tests for England, averaging 33.89 and taking 127 wickets, and he is soon set to join up with the Rajasthan Royals for the 2019 Indian Premier League.

"I love playing for Durham and am delighted to be signing a new long-term deal at the County where I learnt my trade," Stokes said.

"I'm very passionate about helping Durham compete at the top level and if I am given any opportunities to play this season, I will give everything to the club.

"It's an exciting time at Durham, especially with the rebrand of the club this winter and having a new Coach, Chief Executive and Sporting Director in charge."

Stokes is also looking forward to a busy summer with England

Durham's chief executive Tim Bostock added: "Ben is one of the finest players in world cricket and we're delighted he has chosen to carry on his county career with Durham.

"He is now in the prime of his career and while we may not see him as much as we would like over the next year, his influence remains huge around the club.

"Ben is a shining example of what our young players can achieve with hard work and dedication to go alongside talent."

Stokes made his Test debut in the Ashes tour of 2013/14, making his maiden hundred in the third Test at Perth, before starring against New Zealand in May 2015 with the quickest century at Lord's in 113 years.

Stokes is also gearing up for a busy six months with England with a World Cup and Ashes coming up.