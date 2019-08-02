Jofra Archer claims wicket as he continues comeback from injury during Sussex's Vitality Blast match

Jofra Archer is battling to overcome a side strain he suffered during the World Cup

Kent Spitfires suffered their first defeat but remained top of the South Group as Jofra Archer got another four competitive overs under his belt for Sussex Sharks in a comfortable nine-wicket win.

Sussex vs Kent scorecard

Batsmen Laurie Evans and Phil Salt took the headlines, however, as they shared an unbroken 115-run stand to guide the Sharks past Kent's 154-8 with four overs to spare.

Tymal Mills took 3-23 for the Sharks, who moved second, while Archer returned 1-28 as the England quick aims to confirm his fitness ahead of the second Ashes Test at Lord's.

Tom Banton underlined his reputation as one of the most exciting young talents in English cricket as Somerset won a high-scoring contest against Surrey by six wickets. Somerset vs Surrey scorecard

Banton crashed 11 fours and two sixes in his breath-taking 71 from 37 balls to set to the stage for Somerset to haul in Surrey's 203-4 with eight deliveries to spare at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton.

Lancashire vs Notts Live on

Aaron Finch had hit 72 from 44 balls but the Australia limited-overs captain was overshadowed by Somerset's 20-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Banton who shared a 93-run opening stand with the competition's leading runscorer Babar Azam, who contributed 43.

Debutant Edie Byrom then gave a further glimpse of Somerset's future with a quickfire unbeaten 54 from 19 balls on debut to complete a much-needed win for the Cidermen.

Liam Livingstone starred with bat and ball as Lancashire remained at the top of the North Group with a five-wicket win at Durham. Durham vs Lancs scorecard

Livingstone smashed 70 from 48 balls after his two wickets, in concert with leg-spinner Matt Parkinson's 4-30, bowled the hosts out for 139.

Defending champions Worcestershire Rapids sit a point behind the Lightning after Riki Wessels' 91 helped them to a five-wicket win over Yorkshire Vikings. Yorks vs Worcs scorecard

The Vikings had got off to a flying start thanks to a century opening stand between Adam Lyth (68) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (40) but lost momentum to post 177-7.

Wessels made them pay as the opener struck 10 fours and five sixes in his 51-ball stay as the Rapids got home with 15 balls in hand.

Notts Outlaws moved up to third in the North Group with a comfortable 71-run win over Birmingham Bears at Trent Bridge. Notts vs Birmingham scorecard

Tom Moores scored his first half-century of the Blast this season

Tom Moores blasted 69 from 38 balls, including six sixes, while Joe Clarke added 50 in the Outlaws' 184-4. New-ball pair Matt Carter and Luke Wood then claimed three wickets each as the Bears were bowled out for 113.

Tom Westley's 86 from 54 inspired Essex Eagles to a 25-run win over Gloucestershire at Bristol. Gloucs vs Essex scorecard

Westley shared partnerships of 81 and 105 with Cameron Delport (51) and Dan Lawrence (56) as Essex scored 206-3 - their highest T20 score against Gloucestershire.

Ryan Higgins struck an unbeaten 77 from 43 balls but it was not enough for the hosts who managed 181-5.

Glamorgan's woes continued as they were bowled out for 87 in a 41-run defeat to Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl. Hants vs Glamorgan scorecard

Hampshire spinners Liam Dawson and Mason Crane did the damage for the second consecutive match, sharing six wickets, as Glamorgan were left as the only county still awaiting their first win.

Half-centuries from Wayne Madsen and Luis Reece guided Derbyshire Falcons to a six-wicket win at Northamptonshire Steelbacks. Northants vs Derbys scorecard

Josh Cobb's 84 from 50 balls, which included seven sixes, and Adam Rossington's 50 helped the hosts post 180-5 but the Falcons produced a textbook chase to get home with two overs in hand.