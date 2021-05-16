Chris Rushworth becomes Durham's all-time leading wicket-taker with 528th first-class scalp

1:36 Chris Rushworth has become Durham's all-time leading wicket-taker in first-class cricket after taking his 528th scalp Chris Rushworth has become Durham's all-time leading wicket-taker in first-class cricket after taking his 528th scalp

Chris Rushworth has become Durham's all-time leading wicket-taker in first-class cricket after taking his 528th scalp during a 258-run win over Worcestershire in the LV= Insurance County Championship.

The seam bowler had Worcestershire's Jack Haynes caught low at slip by David Bedingham at Emirates Riverside on Sunday to overtake Graham Onions' previous record of 527 red-ball wickets for the county.

The 34-year-old was visibly emotional after taking his milestone wicket - but went on to add three more, taking his career tally to 531, as Durham dismissed Worcestershire for 164 on the final day at Chester-le-Street.

Rushworth followed his first-innings 5-56 - the 27th five-wicket haul of his career - with 4-52 second time around, following his dismissal of Haynes by removing Riki Wessels (0), Ben Cox (11) and Joe Leach (5).

The Sunderland-born bowler, who made his Durham debut against Yorkshire at Headingley in April 2010, picked up 54 wickets for his side when they claimed the most recent of their three Championship titles in 2013.

Rushworth was well supported by England paceman Mark Wood (3-47) on the final day against Worcestershire.

Wood accounted for Pears' top-scorer Daryl Mitchell (62 off 72 balls) with a fiery short ball shortly after blasting him on the glove, while he also dismissed Jake Libby (36 off 117) and Brett D'Oliveira (7).

Mitchell and Libby had put on 79 for Worcestershire's opening wicket but once that stand was snapped, Durham took charge, with Haynes (24) the only other visiting batsman, bar the openers, to pass 12.

Durham, like Nottinghamshire, are three points Group 1 leaders Essex with a game in hand - Essex have 76 points from six games after their innings win over Derbyshire, while Durham and Notts have 73 from five matches.