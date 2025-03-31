Ben Stokes: England captain to miss early rounds of County Championship season with Durham as he recovers from injury

England captain Ben Stokes will play no part in the early stages of the County Championship season with Durham as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

Stokes is making strong progress from the issue he sustained bowling on the Test tour of New Zealand late last year - his second hamstring tear in five months - and has trained with his county after undergoing surgery.

The 33-year-old completed shuttle runs at Durham's media day on Monday and Chester-le-Street head coach Ryan Campbell says the all-rounder will "do whatever it takes" to be fit for England's opening Test of the summer, against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge from May 22.

Stokes' red-ball team then welcome India for a five-match series from June 20 before heading to Australia for The Ashes between November and January.

Campbell also expects England seamer Brydon Carse to be absent for Durham as he battles back from a toe injury that forced him out of the Champions Trophy in February and March.

'Stokes is such a hard-working bloke'

He said: "At this stage, they're probably not likely to play for us. My expectation is that it'll be zero - anything else is an added bonus.

"The facts are that they need to get up and running by the time the Test matches start.

"What we know about Stokesy is that he's here nearly every single day working his butt off. The guy had hamstring surgery and was in the next day lifting weights, which I couldn't believe.

"He sets the bar, wherever he is. He's such a hard-working bloke and he'll do whatever it takes to be up and running for England, which is really exciting for England fans.

"For Durham fans, if he happens to play a game or two along the way, great. If he doesn't, I know he'll be checking the scores and ringing me to tell me what we should and shouldn't be doing."

Durham coach: Carse is England's No 1 priority

Durham have six matches before the Zimbabwe Test so there is a chance Stokes - who has been linked with the role of England white-ball captain following Jos Buttler's resignation - could turn out for his county at some stage.

Carse, meanwhile, enjoyed a breakthrough winter for England, claiming 27 wickets at 19.85 across the tours of Pakistan and New Zealand and looks poised to play a key role in Stokes' side's bid to win a Test series in Australia for the first time since 2010/11.

Durham coach Campbell added: "I think Carse is probably the No 1 priority for England right now. With what he's shown in Test cricket, he's born for that sort of stuff.

"There's 11 Tests over the summer and winter and I think he's going to be No 1 on England's list to make sure he's ready to go.

"We've known about his foot problems for a year now. It's not new, but he needs to get it right if he's going to play a lot of Test cricket."

