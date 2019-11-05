Australia spinner Nathan Lyon joins Hampshire for 2020 season

Nathan Lyon has taken 363 wickets in 91 Tests for Australia at an average of 32.30

Hampshire have signed Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon as their County Championship overseas player for the 2020 season.

Lyon is Australia's third-highest Test wicket-taker, with his 363 scalps placing him behind only Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563).

The 31-year-old, who has previously played for Worcestershire in county cricket, took 20 wickets during this summer's Ashes series as Australia retained the urn with a 2-2 draw against England.

Lyon's 6-49 spun Australia to victory in the first Test at Edgbaston - but he then failed to run out Jack Leach in the third at Headingley before Ben Stokes' stunning century earned England a remarkable one-wicket win.

Hampshire will be hoping Lyon can help them to a first County Championship title since 1973 or, at the very least, better last year's third-placed finish.

Lyon took 20 wickets during the 2019 Ashes

Lyon said: "I very much look forward to playing with Hampshire in next year's County Championship.

"It is a fabulous opportunity to be involved with a leading county who have had a long and successful relationship with Australian cricketers.

"I love playing cricket in England and no doubt will enjoy the 2020 summer with the Hampshire players, coaches, members and supporters. We will all be focused on winning the County Championship in 2020 - I can't wait."

Giles White, Hampshire's director of cricket, added: "Nathan is a really high-class spinner and we identified him in the summer as someone who would be a great addition to our Championship side.

"He has a real appetite for county cricket and is keen to be a part of what we're trying to do here, so we're delighted to secure his signature and we can't wait to have him on board next summer."