Ex-Hampshire man David Griffiths thanks Professional Cricketers' Trust for support after donating kidney to sister

David Griffiths donated a kidney to save the life of his sister Emma

Former Hampshire bowler David Griffiths has revealed how the Professional Cricketers' Trust supported his family as he donated one of his kidneys to save the life of sister Emma.

This year's Finals Day will be in support of the Professional Cricketers' Trust, with both funds for - and awareness of - the charity being raised throughout Saturday.

Fans watching at home will be able to text to donate to the charity, whilst other fundraising activities will include an online auction and raffle, as well as the sale of merchandise adorned with the Professional Cricketers' Trust logo.

Fans can Text 'TRUSTCRICKET' followed by any amount between three and 20 to 70085 to donate between £3 - £20 to the Professional Cricketers' Trust. For example, 'TRUSTCRICKET10' to donate £10.

2020 has seen the charity face a shortfall of up to £250,000, as a result of much of the PCA's annual events calendar being wiped out. As a result, the need for support from the cricketing community and general public alike has never been greater for the Trust, to enable the charity to continue supporting individuals like Griffiths.

The 35-year-old, who is now a teacher at Hilton College in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, took over 150 wickets in all formats for Hampshire and Kent before leaving the game in 2016. Fast forward three years, and Griffiths received a phone call that would send shockwaves through his immediate family.

"One day I came back home and my Mum phoned me saying that my sister had collapsed. Shortly after, she had a phone call from the doctor saying that based on blood tests she'd done at the hospital, they didn't even know how she was still speaking on the phone.

"They found she had kidney scarring and her kidneys went downhill very quickly from 10 per cent to seven per cent, ending up at three pre cent."

With the support of the Trust, Griffiths was flown from South Africa to Australia, where Emma is based, to help save the life of his sibling.

"The build-up from there started with me having to do a number of tests. I was lucky enough that my kidneys were identical to my sister Emma's, so I gave my kidney away to my sister.

Griffiths played domestically for Hampshire and Kent

"It's a very heart-breaking thing to see a member of your family go through that pain, not knowing what's going to happen the next day and going through your life not knowing how it's going to move forward.

"The fact that the Professional Cricketers' Trust could get me through that situation and to where I am today is such an amazing thing. Without the Trust, I don't think we'd be here today."

The Trust is professional cricket's leading charity. It offers life-changing and often, as in Griffiths' case, life-saving support to PCA members and their immediate families when they need it most.

Support offered by the Trust can range from emotional counselling right through to the provision of specialist medical equipment and more.

Since 2017, the charity has assisted 283 cases in the area of mental health alone, with both current and former professional cricketers supported.

