Ashes forces Lancashire to move Vitality Blast quarter-final to Durham

Dane Vilas' Lancashire are bidding to reach a record eighth Finals Day

Lancashire have confirmed that their home Vitality Blast quarter-final will be played at Emirates Riverside, Durham.

The Lightning are guaranteed a top-two finish in the North Group, despite a rare defeat against Derbyshire on Monday which secured the Falcons a quarter-final spot.

But the schedule for the quarter-finals, which run from September 4 to September 7, clashes with the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford.

Lancashire have been investigating a range of alternatives with the England and Wales Cricket Board, having looked likely to have a home quarter-final for some time after a dominant campaign, and they have settled on playing the fixture in Durham.

"Lancashire have had no option but to look at every possible venue, including out-grounds and playing at the away ground, but the club was not willing to cede home advantage to our opponents for the quarter-final," a club statement read.

"The Lancashire players confirmed that they were more comfortable playing at Emirates Riverside than any other alternative venue, with the team having won its last seven Vitality Blast fixtures at Durham."

Head coach Glen Chapple said: "Once it became clear we could not host a quarter-final, the club, with the input of myself, Dane (Vilas, captain) and Paul (Allott, director of cricket), assessed our options and decided this would be the best venue in order for us to attempt to reach another Finals Day.

"With both Emirates Old Trafford and Liverpool Cricket Club unavailable, the next best option is to play at a neutral northern ground that can provide some element of cricketing home advantage.

"We feel Emirates Riverside is the best place for that and thank Durham for making their ground available to use."

Lancashire are bidding to reach a record eighth Finals Day in the competition's 16-year history. The club have confirmed that they will be providing free tickets and travel for all members and Blast season-ticket holders.