James Anderson: Former England bowler to captain Lancashire in County Championship at age of 44 next season

Former England bowler Sir James Anderson has been named Lancashire's captain for next season's County Championship.

The 43-year-old, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, made his debut for the Red Rose in 2002 and has continued to play for Lancashire since his international retirement.

He stepped in as skipper on an interim basis last season and will now lead the red-ball side in Division Two permanently having signed a new contract in November.

"Captaining Lancashire for the first time last season was a huge privilege and I'm honoured to take on the role full-time heading into the new season," Anderson said.

"We've got a fantastic group of players, a great blend of youth and experience and I'm excited about what we can achieve together, with promotion back to Division One our number one priority.

"I'm grateful for the support from Crofty, and from my team-mates, and I'm looking forward to leading the side into the new County Championship season in April."

New permanent head coach Steven Croft, who like Anderson spent his entire playing career with Lancashire, hailed Anderson as an example to the rest of his squad.

"Jimmy is an outstanding leader whose influence on the squad is immense. His experience in cricket is second to none, and the way he stepped into the captaincy during the second half of last season showed exactly why he's the right person for the job," Croft said.

"He also leads the way with his performances on the field and his commitment and dedication to training and living the right lifestyle sets the perfect standard for the rest of the dressing room."

Anderson's first match at the helm will be away at Northamptonshire on April 3.