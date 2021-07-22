Jade Dernbach: Surrey fast bowler to leave The Kia Oval after 19 seasons

Jade Dernbach (PA Images)

Former England seamer Jade Dernbach is to leave Surrey at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old, who has spent the past 19 seasons at The Oval, wants to pursue other options due to a lack of playing time.

Dernbach has been restricted to T20 appearances in the past three years and spent time on loan at Derbyshire during the Blast competition this month.

The fast bowler who has played 35 T20 internationals and 24 one-day internationals for England, has taken 583 wickets in 331 games for Surrey in all competitions.

He played a key role in the County Championship win of 2018 and the CB40 Trophy success of 2011.

Dernbach said: "I would like to thank Surrey for everything they have done for me. This has been my home for the best part of 20 years and I will certainly miss it.

"It's the right time for me to take on a new challenge as my opportunities would have been limited at Surrey, but I wish all the players the best of luck for the future and look forward to returning to the Kia Oval in the near future."

Dernbach is part of London Spirit's squad for the inaugural season of The Hundred, which you can watch live and in full on Sky Sports between now and August 21.