County Championship 2022 schedule: Fixtures, dates and venues across Division One and Division Two

New LV= Insurance County Championship season begins on April 7, with more matches in June and July than last year and the season running until September 29; Warwickshire start as defending champions in return to two-division structure

Last Updated: 20/01/22 10:01am

Warwickshire celebrate after winning the 2021 County Championship (PA Images)

A full week-by-week list of fixtures, dates and venues for the 2022 LV= Insurance County Championship season.

Division One: Essex, Gloucestershire, Hampshire, Kent, Lancashire, Northamptonshire, Somerset, Surrey, Warwickshire, Yorkshire.

Division Two: Derbyshire, Durham, Glamorgan, Leicestershire, Middlesex, Nottinghamshire, Sussex, Worcestershire.

LV= Insurance County Championship 2022 fixtures

Thursday April 7

Division One

Essex vs Kent, The Cloud Country Ground

Hampshire vs Somerset, Ageas Bowl

Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire, The County Ground, Northampton

Warwickshire vs Surrey, Edgbaston

Division Two

Glamorgan vs Durham, Sophia Gardens

Leicestershire vs Worcestershire, Uptonsteel County Ground

Middlesex vs Derbyshire, Lord's

Sussex Nottinghamshire, The 1st Central County Ground

Thursday April 14

Division One

Kent vs Lancashire, Canterbury

Somerset vs Essex, The Cooper Associates County Ground

Gloucestershire vs Yorkshire, Bristol County Ground

Surrey vs Hampshire, Kia Oval

Division Two

Nottinghamshire vs Glamorgan, Trent Bridge

Durham vs Leicestershire, Riverside

Derbyshire vs Sussex, The Incora County Ground

Thursday April 21

Division One

Kent vs Hampshire, Canterbury

Lancashire vs Gloucestershire, Emirates Old Trafford

Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire, The County Ground Northampton

Surrey vs Somerset, Kia Oval

Warwickshire vs Essex, Edgbaston

Division Two

Durham vs Nottinghamshire, Riverside

Glamorgan vs Middlesex, Sophia Gardens

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire, Uptonsteel County Ground

Worcestershire vs Sussex, New Road

Thursday April 28

Division One

Essex vs Northamptonshire, The Cloud County Ground

Gloucestershire vs Surrey, Bristol County Ground

Hampshire vs Lancashire, Ageas Bowl

Somerset vs Warwickshire, The Cooper Associates County Ground

Yorkshire vs Kent, Headingley

Division Two

Derbyshire vs Glamorgan, The Incora County Ground

Middlesex vs Leicestershire, Lord's

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire, Trent Bridge

Sussex vs Durham, The 1st Central County Ground

Thursday May 5

Division One

Essex vs Yorkshire, The Cloud County Ground

Hampshire vs Gloucestershire, Ageas Bowl

Lancashire vs Warwickshire, Emirates Old Trafford

Surrey vs Northamptonshire, Kia Oval

Division Two

Glamorgan vs Leicestershire, Sophia Gardens

Sussex vs Middlesex, The 1st Central County Ground

Worcestershire vs Durham, New Road

Thursday May 12

Division One

Gloucestershire vs Somerset, Bristol County Ground

Kent vs Surrey, Beckenham

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire, Edgbaston

Yorkshire vs Lancashire, Headingley

Division Two

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire, The Incora County Ground

Durham vs Glamorgan, Riverside

Leicestershire vs Sussex, Uptonsteel County Ground

Middlesex vs Nottinghamshire, Lord's

Thursday May 19

Division One

Lancashire vs Essex, TBC

Northamptonshire vs Kent, The County Ground Northampton

Somerset vs Hampshire , The Cooper Associates County Ground

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire, Headingley

Division Two

Middlesex vs Durham, Lord's

Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire, Trent Bridge

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire, New Road

Sunday June 12

Division One

Hampshire vs Yorkshire, Ageas Bowl

Kent vs Gloucestershire, Canterbury

Somerset vs Surrey, The Cooper Associates County Ground

Warwickshire vs Lancashire, Edgbaston

Will Rhodes captained Warwickshire to County Championship victory in 2021

Division Two

Derbyshire vs Middlesex, Chesterfield

Durham vs Worcestershire, Riverside

Glamorgan vs Sussex, Sophia Gardens

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire, Uptonsteel County Ground

Sunday June 26

Division One

Essex vs Hampshire, The Cloud County Ground

Gloucestershire vs Lancashire, Bristol County Ground

Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire, The County Ground Northampton

Surrey vs Kent, Kia Oval

Division Two

Nottinghamshire vs Middlesex, Trent Bridge

Sussex vs Derbyshire, The 1st Central County Ground

Worcestershire vs Glamorgan, New Road

Monday July 11

Division One

Essex vs Gloucestershire, The Cloud County Ground

Hampshire vs Warwickshire, Ageas Bowl

Kent vs Northamptonshire, Canterbury

Lancashire vs Somerset, TBC

Yorkshire vs Surrey, Scarborough

Division Two

Durham vs Derbyshire, Riverside

Glamorgan vs Nottinghamshire, TBC

Middlesex vs Worcestershire, Merchant Taylors School

Sussex vs Leicestershire, The 1st Central County Ground

Tuesday July 19

Division One

Gloucestershire vs Hampshire , Cheltenham

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire, The County Ground Northampton

Somerset vs Yorkshire, The Cooper Associates County Ground

Surrey vs Essex, Kia Oval

Warwickshire vs Kent, Edgbaston

Division Two

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire, The Incora County Ground

Middlesex vs Sussex, Lord's

Wednesday July 20

Division Two

Leicestershire vs Glamorgan, Uptonsteel County Ground

Monday July 25

Division One

Essex vs Somerset, The Cloud County Ground

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire, Cheltenham

Lancashire vs Kent, Emirates Old Trafford

Surrey vs Warwickshire , Kia Oval

Yorkshire vs Hampshire, Scarborough

Division Two

Durham vs Middlesex, Riverside

Worcestershire vs Derbyshire, New Road

Tuesday July 26

Division Two

Nottinghamshire vs Sussex, Trent Bridge

Monday September 5

Division One

Hampshire vs Northamptonshire, Ageas Bowl

Kent vs Essex, Canterbury

Lancashire vs Yorkshire, Emirates Old Trafford

Somerset vs Gloucestershire, The Cooper Associates County Ground

Division Two

Derbyshire vs Durham, The Incora County Ground

Glamorgan vs Worcestershire, Sophia Gardens

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire, Trent Bridge

Monday September 12

Division One

Northamptonshire vs Surrey, The County Ground Northampton

Warwickshire vs Somerset, Edgbaston

Yorkshire vs Essex, Headingley

Division Two

Leicestershire vs Durham, Uptonsteel County Ground

Middlesex vs Glamorgan, Lord's

Sussex vs Worcestershire, The 1st Central County Ground

Tuesday September 20

Division One

Essex vs Lancashire, The Cloud County Ground

Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire, Bristol County Ground

Hampshire vs Kent, Ageas Bowl

Somerset vs Northamptonshire, The Cooper Associates County Ground

Surrey vs Yorkshire, Kia Oval

Division Two

Durham vs Sussex, Riverside

Glamorgan vs Derbyshire, Sophia Gardens

Leicestershire vs Middlesex, Uptonsteel County Ground

Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire, New Road

Monday September 26

Division One

Kent vs Somerset, Canterbury

Lancashire vs Surrey, Emirates Old Trafford

Northamptonshire vs Essex, The County Ground Northampton

Warwickshire vs Hampshire, Edgbaston

Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire, Headingley

Division Two

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire, The Incora County Ground

Nottinghamshire vs Durham, Trent Bridge

Sussex vs Glamorgan, The 1st Central County Ground

Worcestershire vs Middlesex, New Road

