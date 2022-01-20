County Championship 2022 schedule: Fixtures, dates and venues across Division One and Division Two
New LV= Insurance County Championship season begins on April 7, with more matches in June and July than last year and the season running until September 29; Warwickshire start as defending champions in return to two-division structure
Last Updated: 20/01/22 10:01am
A full week-by-week list of fixtures, dates and venues for the 2022 LV= Insurance County Championship season.
Division One: Essex, Gloucestershire, Hampshire, Kent, Lancashire, Northamptonshire, Somerset, Surrey, Warwickshire, Yorkshire.
Division Two: Derbyshire, Durham, Glamorgan, Leicestershire, Middlesex, Nottinghamshire, Sussex, Worcestershire.
LV= Insurance County Championship 2022 fixtures
Thursday April 7
Division One
Essex vs Kent, The Cloud Country Ground
Hampshire vs Somerset, Ageas Bowl
Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire, The County Ground, Northampton
Warwickshire vs Surrey, Edgbaston
Division Two
Glamorgan vs Durham, Sophia Gardens
Leicestershire vs Worcestershire, Uptonsteel County Ground
Middlesex vs Derbyshire, Lord's
Sussex Nottinghamshire, The 1st Central County Ground
Thursday April 14
Division One
Kent vs Lancashire, Canterbury
Somerset vs Essex, The Cooper Associates County Ground
Gloucestershire vs Yorkshire, Bristol County Ground
Surrey vs Hampshire, Kia Oval
Division Two
Nottinghamshire vs Glamorgan, Trent Bridge
Durham vs Leicestershire, Riverside
Derbyshire vs Sussex, The Incora County Ground
Thursday April 21
Division One
Kent vs Hampshire, Canterbury
Lancashire vs Gloucestershire, Emirates Old Trafford
Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire, The County Ground Northampton
Surrey vs Somerset, Kia Oval
Warwickshire vs Essex, Edgbaston
Division Two
Durham vs Nottinghamshire, Riverside
Glamorgan vs Middlesex, Sophia Gardens
Leicestershire vs Derbyshire, Uptonsteel County Ground
Worcestershire vs Sussex, New Road
Thursday April 28
Division One
Essex vs Northamptonshire, The Cloud County Ground
Gloucestershire vs Surrey, Bristol County Ground
Hampshire vs Lancashire, Ageas Bowl
Somerset vs Warwickshire, The Cooper Associates County Ground
Yorkshire vs Kent, Headingley
Division Two
Derbyshire vs Glamorgan, The Incora County Ground
Middlesex vs Leicestershire, Lord's
Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire, Trent Bridge
Sussex vs Durham, The 1st Central County Ground
Thursday May 5
Division One
Essex vs Yorkshire, The Cloud County Ground
Hampshire vs Gloucestershire, Ageas Bowl
Lancashire vs Warwickshire, Emirates Old Trafford
Surrey vs Northamptonshire, Kia Oval
Division Two
Glamorgan vs Leicestershire, Sophia Gardens
Sussex vs Middlesex, The 1st Central County Ground
Worcestershire vs Durham, New Road
Thursday May 12
Division One
Gloucestershire vs Somerset, Bristol County Ground
Kent vs Surrey, Beckenham
Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire, Edgbaston
Yorkshire vs Lancashire, Headingley
Division Two
Derbyshire vs Worcestershire, The Incora County Ground
Durham vs Glamorgan, Riverside
Leicestershire vs Sussex, Uptonsteel County Ground
Middlesex vs Nottinghamshire, Lord's
Thursday May 19
Division One
Lancashire vs Essex, TBC
Northamptonshire vs Kent, The County Ground Northampton
Somerset vs Hampshire , The Cooper Associates County Ground
Yorkshire vs Warwickshire, Headingley
Division Two
Middlesex vs Durham, Lord's
Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire, Trent Bridge
Worcestershire vs Leicestershire, New Road
Sunday June 12
Division One
Hampshire vs Yorkshire, Ageas Bowl
Kent vs Gloucestershire, Canterbury
Somerset vs Surrey, The Cooper Associates County Ground
Warwickshire vs Lancashire, Edgbaston
Division Two
Derbyshire vs Middlesex, Chesterfield
Durham vs Worcestershire, Riverside
Glamorgan vs Sussex, Sophia Gardens
Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire, Uptonsteel County Ground
Sunday June 26
Division One
Essex vs Hampshire, The Cloud County Ground
Gloucestershire vs Lancashire, Bristol County Ground
Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire, The County Ground Northampton
Surrey vs Kent, Kia Oval
Division Two
Nottinghamshire vs Middlesex, Trent Bridge
Sussex vs Derbyshire, The 1st Central County Ground
Worcestershire vs Glamorgan, New Road
Monday July 11
Division One
Essex vs Gloucestershire, The Cloud County Ground
Hampshire vs Warwickshire, Ageas Bowl
Kent vs Northamptonshire, Canterbury
Lancashire vs Somerset, TBC
Yorkshire vs Surrey, Scarborough
Division Two
Durham vs Derbyshire, Riverside
Glamorgan vs Nottinghamshire, TBC
Middlesex vs Worcestershire, Merchant Taylors School
Sussex vs Leicestershire, The 1st Central County Ground
Tuesday July 19
Division One
Gloucestershire vs Hampshire , Cheltenham
Northamptonshire vs Lancashire, The County Ground Northampton
Somerset vs Yorkshire, The Cooper Associates County Ground
Surrey vs Essex, Kia Oval
Warwickshire vs Kent, Edgbaston
Division Two
Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire, The Incora County Ground
Middlesex vs Sussex, Lord's
Wednesday July 20
Division Two
Leicestershire vs Glamorgan, Uptonsteel County Ground
Monday July 25
Division One
Essex vs Somerset, The Cloud County Ground
Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire, Cheltenham
Lancashire vs Kent, Emirates Old Trafford
Surrey vs Warwickshire , Kia Oval
Yorkshire vs Hampshire, Scarborough
Division Two
Durham vs Middlesex, Riverside
Worcestershire vs Derbyshire, New Road
Tuesday July 26
Division Two
Nottinghamshire vs Sussex, Trent Bridge
Monday September 5
Division One
Hampshire vs Northamptonshire, Ageas Bowl
Kent vs Essex, Canterbury
Lancashire vs Yorkshire, Emirates Old Trafford
Somerset vs Gloucestershire, The Cooper Associates County Ground
Division Two
Derbyshire vs Durham, The Incora County Ground
Glamorgan vs Worcestershire, Sophia Gardens
Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire, Trent Bridge
Monday September 12
Division One
Northamptonshire vs Surrey, The County Ground Northampton
Warwickshire vs Somerset, Edgbaston
Yorkshire vs Essex, Headingley
Division Two
Leicestershire vs Durham, Uptonsteel County Ground
Middlesex vs Glamorgan, Lord's
Sussex vs Worcestershire, The 1st Central County Ground
Tuesday September 20
Division One
Essex vs Lancashire, The Cloud County Ground
Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire, Bristol County Ground
Hampshire vs Kent, Ageas Bowl
Somerset vs Northamptonshire, The Cooper Associates County Ground
Surrey vs Yorkshire, Kia Oval
Division Two
Durham vs Sussex, Riverside
Glamorgan vs Derbyshire, Sophia Gardens
Leicestershire vs Middlesex, Uptonsteel County Ground
Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire, New Road
Monday September 26
Division One
Kent vs Somerset, Canterbury
Lancashire vs Surrey, Emirates Old Trafford
Northamptonshire vs Essex, The County Ground Northampton
Warwickshire vs Hampshire, Edgbaston
Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire, Headingley
Division Two
Derbyshire vs Leicestershire, The Incora County Ground
Nottinghamshire vs Durham, Trent Bridge
Sussex vs Glamorgan, The 1st Central County Ground
Worcestershire vs Middlesex, New Road