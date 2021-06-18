Joe Clarke: Nottinghamshire batsman to face trial for affray

Nottinghamshire batsman Joe Clarke is to face trial on a charge of affray following an incident in Powys last year.

The 25-year-old, who has also represented England Lions, is due to appear at Mold Crown Court on July 16 after the case was adjourned at an initial hearing at Welshpool Magistrates' Court.

He and his four co-defendants have indicated not guilty pleas.

A statement from Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club said: "The club is aware of the situation involving Joe Clarke and will await the outcome of those proceedings in due course."