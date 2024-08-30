Farhan Ahmed, 16, becomes youngest player to take five-for in County Championship with Notts seven-wicket haul

Farhan Ahmed, Rehan Ahmed's 16-year-old brother, has become the youngest player in County Championship history to take a five-wicket haul.

The right-arm off-spinner took 7-140 to help dismiss Surrey for 525 in their Division One match at Trent Bridge, removing opener Rory Burns (161), Ryan Patel (77), Will Jacks (59), Ben Foakes for a golden duck, Sai Sudharsan (105), Tom Lawes (11) and Conor McKerr (32).

Farhan is also the youngest player to make his County Championship debut for Nottinghamshire, doing it at 16 years and 189 days old to break Bilal Shafayat's record.

He also became the youngest player to represent England in the Under-19s World Cup tournament earlier this year in South Africa where he took five wickets in four games.

He also grabbed a three-wicket haul for England Lions against Sri Lanka in a first-class match earlier this month, dismissing Nishan Madushka (77), Angelo Mathews (51) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (25).

The 16-year-old signed a three-and-a-half-year professional contract with Nottinghamshire earlier this summer. He has been part of the Notts academy and made his second-team debut when he was 14.

Farhan's brother Rehan also made history last year when he became the youngest player to represent England in a men's Test match during their tour of Pakistan where he famously took a five-wicket haul at 18-years-old.

Rehan then became the youngest England men's cricketer to play in all three formats of international cricket.

